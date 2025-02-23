Trending
Chapman hilariously trolls Giants teammate Verlander on 42nd birthday

By Taylor Wirth

Justin Verlander appears to be fitting in quite well with the Giants.

In fact, the veteran right-handed pitcher bonded with his new teammates on and off the field after his 42nd birthday on Thursday.

The San Francisco Chronicle's Shayna Rubin reported Friday that Verlander and approximately 20 of his teammates celebrated his birthday with a laser tag outing earlier this week. However, the festivities didn't end there, as Ben Verlander, Justin's brother, shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that third baseman Matt Chapman orchestrated a hilarious surprise for the seasoned veteran.

Now that's some wholesome rookie hazing.

Always respect your elders, kids.

