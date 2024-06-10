Giants injury updates: Chapman out of lineup again with sore hamstring

SAN FRANCISCO – As the Giants prepare to open a three-game series against the Houston Astros at Oracle Park on Monday, the team's list of injuries continues to grow.

This time, it’s third baseman Matt Chapman dealing with an injury. Chapman has a sore hamstring that prevented him from playing Sunday and has him out of the lineup for the series opener against Houston. Manager Bob Melvin said Chapman is getting better, but declined to say whether the four-time Gold Glove infielder would be available off the bench.

“My expectation is he’ll be good to go tomorrow,” Melvin told reporters before Monday’s game.

The Giants released updates on several of the team’s walking wounded:

Left-hander Blake Snell (left groin strain) has been throwing off flat ground and played catch Monday. Snell hopes to resume throwing off a mound later in the week.

(left groin strain) has been throwing off flat ground and played catch Monday. Snell hopes to resume throwing off a mound later in the week. Center fielder Jung Hoo Lee (left shoulder) will begin rehabbing later this week in San Francisco.

(left shoulder) will begin rehabbing later this week in San Francisco. First baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. (left hamstring strain) took infield practice and did some light running but is still likely two weeks away from being available. The Giants expect Wade to resume hitting on Tuesday.

(left hamstring strain) took infield practice and did some light running but is still likely two weeks away from being available. The Giants expect Wade to resume hitting on Tuesday. First baseman Wilmer Flores (sore knee) was held out of Monday’s lineup.

(sore knee) was held out of Monday’s lineup. Shortstop Nick Ahmed (left wrist sprain) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday. Melvin said the rehab assignment could continue through four games.

(left wrist sprain) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday. Melvin said the rehab assignment could continue through four games. Lefty Robbie Ray (left elbow UCL surgery) threw a bullpen session Monday and will pitch in the Arizona Complex League on Thursday.

(left elbow UCL surgery) threw a bullpen session Monday and will pitch in the Arizona Complex League on Thursday. Right-hander Alex Cobb (right shoulder) is slated to throw a full bullpen session Tuesday.

(right shoulder) is slated to throw a full bullpen session Tuesday. Right-handed reliever Tristan Beck (vascular injury) is throwing up to 120 feet.

(vascular injury) is throwing up to 120 feet. Shortstop Marco Luciano (right hamstring strain) is continuing on-field baseball activities.

(right hamstring strain) is continuing on-field baseball activities. Backup catcher Tom Murphy (left knee sprain) is scheduled to begin throwing up to 90 feet and resume other drills this week.

(left knee sprain) is scheduled to begin throwing up to 90 feet and resume other drills this week. Right-handed pitcher Austin Warren (left elbow UCL surgery) will begin a rehab assignment with Class-A San Jose on Wednesday.

The one silver lining through all of the injuries is that it has given the Giants a chance to look at some of their top young minor leaguers.

“It’s been a lot, but it gives some other guys some opportunities,” Melvin said. “We’re getting to see some of our top prospects have some success in the big leagues, so that’s the exciting.”

