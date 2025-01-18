Trending
Watch Chapman hilariously smoke Giants fans in beer-chugging contest

By Angelina Martin

Matt Chapman is a man of many talents -- on and off the field.

So when the Giants third baseman was challenged to a beer-chugging contest by fans at Saturday's fan fest in Napa, his competition didn't stand a chance.

Chapman inhaled the brew almost as fast as his glove sucks up ground balls, furthering cementing his status as a gamer amongst Giants fans.

Saturday marked the 31-year-old's first Giants Fan Fest since signing a six-year, $151 million contract extension with San Francisco on Sept. 6. Following his strong 2024 MLB season, Chapman told NBC Sports Bay Area's Taylor Wirth he enters 2025 with one mission in mind.

"Make the playoffs. That's my goal," Chapman told Wirth. "Personally, I have goals, always want to strive to improve, and have really good seasons, but for me, I've got the contract behind me. I don't have to worry about that, I just want to go to the playoffs, I want to win and continue to build on what I feel like we started last year and build something that's going to be continuous winning and something special."

It's clear Chapman can't wait for the baseball season to start chugging along.

