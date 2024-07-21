Chapman recalls how iconic game-ending play vs. Mets developed

A four-time Gold Glove winner, Matt Chapman has built a formidable career on fantastic defensive plays.

But perhaps none stand as tall as the Giants third baseman’s game-winning play on May 24 at Citi Field against the New York Mets.

MATT CHAPMAN AND LAMONTE WADE JR. ARE YOU KIDDING ME 🔥 pic.twitter.com/38d55R1iSE — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 25, 2024

Speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area's Laura Britt on “BP with Britt," Chapman reflected on his iconic game-defining play in the Giants' thrilling 8-7 comeback win against the Mets.

And yes, the 31-year-old sees it as one of the best plays in his career as well.

“Probably,” Chapman told Britt, who asked if his ninth-inning heroics ranked among his top-five best defensive plays. “I think so.”

That day, San Francisco was holding onto a one-run lead in the bottom of the ninth, as the Mets’ Mark Vientos faced a 3-2 count with two outs and bases loaded.

Vientos hit a slow roller down the third base line, Chapman took care of the rest.

“It’s a situation: bases loaded, up by one, two outs, slow roller, do or die, and if I throw it away, we lose,” Chapman described. "So, I think the stakes were as high as it could get. I had a good beat on it. I think he got out of the box kind of slow, so it gave me a chance.

“I got it clean, threw it over to [LaMonte Wade Jr.] and got him out.”

After the dramatic win, the All-Star third baseman admitted that his late-game heroics made him the “most excited” he had ever been after a play.

Now, with more time to reflect, Chapman looks back at that defensive sequence with unwavering jubilation.

After all, it’s a play that will follow him for the rest of his career.

“I saw the madness that happened after that,” Chapman said. “We were all high-fiving. I [lost] my glove going crazy.

“It was fun.”

