SAN FRANCISCO -- Even before they traded for Rafael Devers, the Giants had no intention of rushing Bryce Eldridge. But now they have no choice but to be patient.

The organization's top prospect has a "moderate" right hamstring strain and will rehab for at least three to four weeks at the organization's minor league facility in Scottsdale. That would be a blow at any point, but the timing is particularly poor for the 20-year-old, who got off to a slow start in Triple-A but had started to pick up steam.

Eldridge got hurt on Saturday after roping a 106 mph double down the right field line. He pulled up as he rounded second and immediately came out of the game with a trainer.

The double gave Eldridge three straight multi-hit games, raising his average with Sacramento to .230. In 16 games with the River Cats, he had a .710 OPS, three homers and 13 RBI.

The injury will make it more difficult for Eldridge to push for a promotion this season, as he had hoped, but it had already become a bit more unlikely. Devers continues to take grounders at first, and the Giants plan to start him there at some point soon, with Wilmer Flores serving as the everyday DH. They also are happy with what Dominic Smith has brought to the roster.

Positive Strides

Matt Chapman took some dry swings in the cage and fielded grounders, taking the next step in his rehab from a sprained right hand. Chapman had his splint removed on Friday and manager Bob Melvin said he appears to be slightly ahead of schedule.

Chapman has been pushing to accelerate things, but the Giants are still viewing the end of the first half as a likely return date. That would put Chapman back in the lineup for the Los Angeles Dodgers' first visit to Oracle Park this season.

A New Look

Christian Koss got the first start at second base after Tyler Fitzgerald was sent back to Triple-A, but Melvin said Brett Wisely will also mix in and will get a start during this series against the Miami Marlins.

Melvin didn't want to reveal too much about the plan for the rest of the season, but did say that Casey Schmitt figures to be a big part of it. Schmitt will start taking grounders at second base to prepare for a likely move across the diamond when Chapman returns. The young infielder is hitting .415 at third base since taking over for Chapman.

