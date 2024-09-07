Giants excelling outside their comfort zone key to 2025 turnaround

SAN DIEGO -- As Bob Melvin tried to make sense of yet another flat Giants performance, Matt Chapman and Tyler Fitzgerald sat in chairs in the corner of the clubhouse and had a quiet conversation. Perhaps one of them was bragging about drafting Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, but it sure didn't look that way.

The veteran third baseman was doing most of the talking and the rookie shortstop was soaking it all in. That -- as much as the defense, power and surprising speed -- is why the Giants were so comfortable giving Chapman a six-year deal earlier this week. It seems to be a good thing that they did it early, too.

Chapman is as good a leader as most of the Giants have been around in recent years, and he'll have his work cut for him over the next three weeks. The free-fall continues for a team that is turning it over to youth with 2025 in mind and willing to live with the mistakes that come with that.

The first two runs of a 5-1 loss to the San Diego Padres came when Fitzgerald whipped a throw into right field after two Padres tagged on a fly ball just three batters into the game. There was nobody within 100 feet of the rolling ball and Luis Arraez and Fernando Tatis Jr. cruised home. When Mason Black followed with a bite-less slider to Manny Machado, the Giants were down 3-0 before most of their fans could even remember their Apple TV passwords.

"It's just kind of a kick in the balls for this club," Black said of the early hole. "Excuse my language."

To be fair to Fitzgerald, he has been one of the few bright spots this season and mistakes will happen as he learns the nuances of shortstop at the big league level. To be fair to Black, he turned his start around and showed good velocity while retiring 13 of 15 at one point.

They both are part of the future, especially Fitzgerald, who figures to either start at short or second next Opening Day. This is the way the Giants will play it over the next 20 games, and it's the way they should. They're focused on 2025, which is why Chapman was signed before he could hit free agency and Kyle Harrison was shut down when his mild shoulder inflammation wouldn't go away.

But if the Giants are to turn things around next year, they'll have to figure out a way to excel when out of their comfort zone. They're 29-41 on the road this season and 32 games under over the last three. Every team is better at home, but this is too stark. The six teams currently in position to make the postseason in the NL are all at least three games above .500 on the road. The Padres have one of the best home crowds in baseball and sold out Friday night, but they're also 41-29 away from Petco Park. That's the reason they lead the Wild Card race.

The road woes have gone on for three seasons for the Giants, and this year it has largely been because of pitching. They got just a solo shot from Michael Conforto on Friday but overall the offense has been roughly league-average away from Oracle Park. The staff has the fifth-worst ERA, though.

"It's easier to pitch at home," Melvin said. "The ballpark lends itself to closer games, low-scoring games, you can give up some fly balls to the middle of the ballpark and get away with it. It just seems like they're lower-scoring games, maybe that has something to do with it. Our record is better at home. We play better at home."

It won't be good enough for the Giants next year to just fare well at pitcher-friendly Oracle Park. That's a sign that you're not as talented as you think you are -- you just take advantage of your cavernous ballpark. They'll need to win at Petco and Dodger Stadium and Chase Field, and they'll need to pitch a lot better away from Triples Alley than they have this season.

Black actually did pretty well after the rough first inning. His fastball was firm and he got in a good rhythm, showing 94 mph fastballs with a delivery that is more upright. He learned more about what works and what doesn't on Friday night, and Fitzgerald did, too.

"There are going to be some mistakes," Melvin said of the play at second.

That will be the motto of September.

