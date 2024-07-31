Why Zaidi, Melvin view ‘tenacious' Canha as perfect Giants fit

SAN FRANCISCO – The Giants didn’t feel much of a pressing need to shake up their starting rotation prior to Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline, but president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi tried to stay active and added some versatility and depth to the lineup when he acquired Mark Canha from the Detroit Tigers.

The 35-year-old Canha is a Bay Area native who spent the first seven seasons of his MLB career across the waters with the Oakland Athletics. He was managed by current Giants skipper Bob Melvin, who had glowing remarks when asked about Canha coming to town. Zaidi did, too.

“Mark Canha’s just like a perfect fit for this roster, his versatility and ability to play the corners, play first base, start, come off the bench," Zaidi said before Tuesday’s game against the A’s at Oracle Park. "We’re very left-handed in the corners, so he fits that perfectly. And I think the relationships he has in the clubhouse … and really this city and this region, it’s just a great fit for us, and I know people are excited about it.”

Canha was batting .231 (74-for-320) in 93 games with the Tigers this season. He had seven home runs, 38 RBI, 42 runs scored and four stolen bases.

He played left field, right field and first base with Detroit, the same things that he did in Oakland.

Canha’s versatility gives the Giants plenty of options.

San Francisco envisions center fielder Heliot Ramos as a full-time designated hitter in order to slow the wear and tear on his body. Canha has some experience in center field, although the Giants will likely keep him in right or left while using Mike Yastrzemski or others in center.

Canha also brings a mostly positive attitude into the clubhouse. He has a history as a feel-good player who embraces a leadership role within the clubouse

“I think it’s more than just kind of looking at his numbers,” Melvin said. “He’s a pretty tenacious player. He’s the kind of guy that you don’t particularly care for on the other side, and you love him when he’s on your team.

“He’s so excited about coming back to the Bay Area. He went to high school here, he went to college here, he played for the A’s. There’s just a lot to like about him and how he feels about the Bay Area. I know he’s ecstatic about coming back.”

To get Canha from Detroit, the Giants sent minor league reliever Eric Silva to the Tigers. The 21-year-old prospect was 4-2 with a 4.35 ERA in 28 games with 51 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings at Double-A Richmond this season.

Melvin pointed out that Canha’s stats haven’t exactly been mind-blowing, but San Francisco's manager believes a change of scenery might just be the thing to help Canha turn his season around.

“Sometimes those things inspire you,” Melvin said. “His numbers, maybe recently, haven’t looked great. Maybe we target him to play a little bit more against left-handed pitching, where he’s done really well. But when you’re inspired, sometimes things can pick up.”

