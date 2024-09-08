Watch Luciano, Fitzgerald get separated in Giants dugout after misplay

Frustration is setting in for the Giants as they close in on elimination from playoff contention, and a misplay between two of their young players on Sunday led to noticeable tension.

Second baseman Marco Luciano and shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald had to be separated in the dugout by third base coach Matt Williams following the bottom of the seventh inning.

The angst between Luciano and Fitzgerald stems from a dropped pop-up with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar lofted a pop fly behind second base. Luciano and Fitzgerald converged on the ball before bumping into each other, causing the ball to drop and allowing two runs to score.

When the inning ended, Luciano and Fitzgerald could be seen talking to each other as they walked down the dugout steps. That's when Williams intervened.

When the Giants took the field in the bottom of the eighth inning, Luciano was replaced by Brett Wisely at second base, likely simply a defensive replacement in a close game.

Giants manager Bob Melvin likely will address the situation after the Giants and Padres wrap up their series finale.

