Bumgarner relishes love from Giants fans in Oracle Park return

SAN FRANCISCO -- The 2014 World Series champions spent a couple of hours reminiscing at a reception on Saturday morning and then gathered on the infield at Oracle Park for a celebration that included three question-and-answer sessions. A lot was said, but the most important moment of the day came when words were drowned out.

Mike Krukow asked Madison Bumgarner if -- 10 years later -- he had a full understanding of how historic his performance was and what it meant. As Bumgarner started to answer, the crowd gave him a standing ovation that kept him from speaking. He tipped his cap and tapped his chest as he looked around the ballpark.

"Thank you guys," he said softly. "I appreciate that."

MadBum receives a standing ovation ... and a hug from Lou Seal 😅🧡 pic.twitter.com/LEkgJJRrda — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 10, 2024

When Bumgarner was done answering the question, Duane Kuiper took over.

"I think it's important that you're here," he told Bumgarner. "Because I think it's important that you hear how important you are to them."

The left-hander never wanted to leave, but on Saturday, he was given a reminder that he will always be welcome at Oracle Park, and he will always be treated like the rock star he became after throwing 52 2/3 innings in the 2014 postseason while carrying the Giants to a third World Series title in five years.

Bumgarner had not been seen at an MLB ballpark since the Arizona Diamondbacks let him go early last season, and he had not represented the Giants since the end of the 2019 season. He has spent the last two years back home in North Carolina, pursuing the athletic passions that are forbidden in standard MLB contracts, and this time doing so without an alias.

If Bumgarner is retired, he hasn't admitted it to anyone, but on Saturday he did find his way back to a mound. There was only one choice to throw out the ceremonial first pitch and Bumgarner fired off a cutter to Buster Posey that looked like it could still break a right-handed hitter's bat.

A MadBum-to-Posey first pitch is everything 🥹 pic.twitter.com/HBmTqR3zDG — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 10, 2024

After that it was up to Logan Webb, and he had the kind of day that used to be the standard for starting pitchers back when it was Bumgarner, Tim Lincecum, Matt Cain, Ryan Vogelsong and others. Webb allowed one run over seven innings, throwing 110 pitches in a 3-1 win over the Detroit Tigers as Bumgarner and the rest of the Giants watched from the suite level.

Webb was warming up in left field when Bumgarner got his standing ovation, and one Giants ace shouted out another when asked about his legendary accomplishments on the field. Bumgarner talked about how the game has changed and how every former player thinks his era was the best, but he certainly seems to appreciate the throwback performances that Webb gives every five days.

"You look at Webby, you know he wants to do that," Bumgarner said. "He's out here throwing 200 innings still. I love watching him throw."

Webb led the majors in innings last year and once again is atop the leaderboard. He was 10 innings short of Bumgarner's career high of 226 2/3 last year, but he knows the key is doing it season after season. Bumgarner had six straight 200-inning seasons in his prime. Webb would be working on his third had San Francisco's previous regime let him finish strong in 2022, but he's a good bet to do it back-to-back years, at least.

Webb tipped his water bottle to Bumgarner after he heard the praise. Later he said that the group of starters in the championship years set the path he tries to follow.

"If I can get props from that guy, I think I'm doing all right," he said of Bumgarner. "You guys have heard me say this so many times: I came up with those guys that threw every five days and threw a lot of innings. I want to be like all those guys. So it was really cool to hear that."

The right-hander made sure the former Giants got to celebrate on what for many was their first day in San Francisco in five or more years. The majority of the 2014 Giants had not been back to Oracle Park since Bruce Bochy's going-away ceremony in 2019, but on Saturday they were together again, swapping jokes and showing pictures of children who are a constant reminder that 10 years have in fact passed.

Bochy even found a way to join. The Texas Rangers manager sent a long and heartfelt video, crediting the group for its unselfishness, resolve and spirit.

All of Bochy's old players and coaches turned in their seats to watch the video. Bumgarner at one point took his cell phone out and snapped a photo, one of many times when it seemed he was truly enjoying his first day back.

The Giants have a history of honoring their own, but they have in many ways lost touch with their title teams. When a new front office and coaching staff took over, many of the references to the 2010, 2012 and 2014 teams were stripped from the clubhouse.

But Saturday provided a reminder that fans will never forget those seasons. Bumgarner and Posey got the loudest ovations, with the applause for Posey being so loud that his last name was drowned out when he was introduced. Other key figures like Brandon Belt and Hunter Pence were right behind them, and Brian Sabean found himself surrounded by autograph seekers as he walked past the Giants clubhouse after the game.

Sabean was the man who put it all together. As he walked out of the ballpark on Saturday afternoon, he passed the three flags painted on the left field wall. They're a permanent reminder of what a true team can do, although some players always bring a bit more to the table.

Nobody has ever done it quite like Bumgarner, and on Saturday, he was showered with love for what he willed himself to do a decade ago. The fiery ace seemed to have trouble holding his emotions in as he relived the moment with Krukow and Kuiper.

"I can't describe how good these fans have been to me," he said. "You can't put words on it. They don't measure up. This place is unreal."

