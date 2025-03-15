Giants notes: Matos makes case for roster spot with strong spring

MARYVALE, Ariz. -- In the early innings Friday, Giants outfielder Luis Matos hit a rocket that nearly cleared the left field berm at American Family Fields and then jumped up against the center field wall to rob a Milwaukee Brewer of extra bases and save at least one run. But it was his slow jog to first in the top of the fifth that might have been just as impactful to his bid for an Opening Day roster spot.

The walk that Matos drew his third time up was his first of the spring, but it's hard to blame the 23-year-old too much for that. His aggression early in camp has paid off, leading to a .359 average entering play on Friday. He bolstered his case against the Brewers with his second spring homer, a single, the walk and the highlight-reel catch.

"I can only control what I can control," he said through interpreter Erwin Higueros. "My performance is going to dictate what the team wants to do."

The Giants came to camp with an open mind about their bench, and the ability to go several different ways. Jerar Encarnacion is out of options and a near-lock to get one spot, and the Giants will also carry a backup catcher (likely Sam Huff) and a backup middle infielder (either Brett Wisely or Casey Schmitt). With the final bench spot, they can go with either a second backup infielder, a lefty DH option like Jake Lamb, or Matos as an extra outfielder.

If Matos gets the call, his initial role on the roster might be to start in right field when the Giants face a left-handed starter. They got veteran southpaw Nestor Cortes on Friday and Matos greeted him with a blast to left.

Matos entered the day with 14 hits in 15 spring games and just four strikeouts, although given how his free-swinging ways hurt him last season, it certainly stood out that he had not drawn a walk until Friday. Manager Bob Melvin was not concerned, however. He said Matos' at-bats have been better this spring and noted that he is being more patient in subtle ways.

"His thing is swinging. He is getting better pitches to hit and that's always going to be, for him, the most important thing, is not chasing too much," Melvin said. "Last year, when he was getting good pitches to hit, he went crazy, and then all of a sudden he was a little bit too aggressive. Even though he hasn't walked (before Friday), we've seen him taking some first pitches, we've seen him get a little deeper in counts, and I think that is progression for him."

Matos is still just 23, and the Giants insist his time will come regardless of what they decide at the end of camp. If either corner outfielder (Heliot Ramos and Mike Yastrzemski) has to miss time, Matos is the next man up and might get a long runway to be a starter. But right now, he's playing like someone who is ready for the big leagues, even if the role right now might be a more limited one.

"Things are going well, and I'm working really hard," Matos said. "I have no complaints. Everything is moving in the right direction."

Fifth Starter Competition

Bob Melvin skipped the Cactus League game to watch Landen Roupp pitch in a minor league game at Papago. Roupp made sure the trip was worth it.

The right-hander struck out 13 in five innings, including the first nine batters he faced. He allowed just one hit and one walk and threw 51 of his 66 pitches for strikes. Roupp was facing minor leaguers, but 13 strikeouts will stand out in any situation, and it's not like this came out of nowhere. Roupp has been as sharp as any Giants pitcher this spring.

The Giants are holding an open competition for the fifth rotation spot and Melvin insisted this week that no decision has been made. The other two options will have a chance to keep pace on Sunday; Hayden Birdsong will start the game against the Athletics and Kyle Harrison will pitch several innings of relief.

Making His Push

Melvin didn't need to see much from Lou Trivino this spring. The veteran right-hander broke into the big leagues with Melvin's Athletics and was one of the best relievers in baseball as a rookie in 2018.

Trivino came to camp in a good spot and he has done nothing to harm his case over the past month. He threw 1 1/3 hitless innings in relief of Jordan Hicks on Friday and struck out a pair, and in six spring appearances he now has 6 1/3 scoreless innings and six strikeouts.

