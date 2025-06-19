BOX SCORE

SAN FRANCISCO – On a picture-perfect beautiful day where the seats were filled at Oracle Park, the Giants found life late to avoid a three-game sweep and beat the Cleveland Guardians 2-1 on Thursday.

Starting pitcher Logan Webb continued his campaign of a second straight bid for the MLB All-Star Game. Webb for the most part found his way out of the few jams he faced as the Guardians scored one lonesome run off him. Webb racked up nine strikeouts and six groundouts to earn his seventh win of the season.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

The Giants’ offense looked like they were going to let him down as they have far too often. They only had two hits and were scoreless through the first six innings. But they found their juice after the Seventh Inning Stretch with Wilmer Flores being the hitting hero of the day thanks to a pinch-hit go-ahead double in the bottom of the seventh inning.

WILMER. GIANTS LEAD. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/m1KLssFh8o — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 19, 2025

Casey Schmitt was the only Giant to have multiple hits, and six starters went hitless.

Over the final two innings, Randy Rodriguez and Camilo Doval didn’t allow a hit or walk, striking out three and sending the Guardians away with a loss.

Here are three takeaways from the Giants’ win.

Another Webb Gem

Halfway through his seventh season in the big leagues, and with 161 games already to his name, Thursday was a first for Webb. Outside of the Giants, the Guardians were the last team Webb had yet to face.

His day started with some tough luck when Guardians leadoff hitter Steven Kwan beat Webb to first base on an infield single. Webb rebounded by striking out the next batter, and the inning ended on a diving catch from left fielder Heliot Ramos to prevent at least one run scoring. But trouble caught up to Webb in the third inning when a bloop to left field from Jose Ramirez scored the first run for either team.

The Guardians never scored again off Webb.

Knowing how badly the Giants needed a win, Webb certainly did his job. Webb lasted seven innings and though his seven hits allowed were his most this month and the third-most he has given up this season, he struck out nine and did walk a single batter. When Webb walked off the mound to end the top of the seventh inning, he officially was tied with Chris Sale for the second-most strikeouts in the National League at 114.

Jung Hoo’s June Gloom

Manager Bob Melvin made a noticeable lineup change Wednesday when Jung Hoo Lee was slotted into the six-hole. Lee was even lower one day later, batting seventh. Neither change helped the struggling Lee.

After going 0-for-4 with a strikeout, two groundouts and a pop out, Lee on Thursday was 0-for-2 with groundouts to first base. Lee’s swing doesn’t look free and easy right now. He’s moving all over the place and appears to be overcompensating trying to catch up to velocity.

This isn’t a one or two-game problem for Lee. In 16 games (14 starts) this month, Lee now is batting .185 (10 of 54) and only has three RBI. Lee is in a clear slump, but there was a big positive of his that led to the Giants’ win.

The Plan Works

Undoubtedly, the best sight of the day for the Giants was seeing Gavin Williams in the Guardians’ dugout when San Francisco came to bat in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Giants only mustered two hits off Williams in six innings, walking three times but striking out twice as much.

Schmitt roped a single to center field to open the bottom of the seventh off reliever Matt Festa, and Lee followed by walking on four pitches. Melvin then went the small-ball route of bunting Schmitt and Lee into scoring position, turning to Flores off the bench to hit for Christian Koss.

Now that Rafael Devers is wearing Giants colors, Melvin gets to use Flores as a weapon off the bench in clutch situations. On the sixth pitch Flores saw, he turned on a slider for a double down the third-base line that scored Schmitt and Lee to get the Giants on the scoreboard and ahead of the Guardians.

The first six innings were an eye-sore offensively. Getting Lee’s speed on the bases and Flores’ clutch genes coming through were exactly what the Giants needed to avoid a series sweep.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast