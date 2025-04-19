Giants' offense again fails to reward stellar Webb outing vs. Angels

Giants ace Logan Webb pitched very well, recording double-digit strikeouts and no walks.

But San Francisco lost 2-0 to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night at Angel Stadium.

If that sounds familiar, it's because almost the exact same script played out in last week's 2-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park.

It's not a new phenomenon for Giants fans, who affectionately refer to it as "getting Cained."

On April 7, Webb's stat line read seven innings, four hits, no runs and 10 strikeouts; he was credited with a no decision after departing a 0-0 ballgame.

Eleven days later, Webb tied a career high with 12 strikeouts in six innings of work and again allowed four hits. But this time, he gave up two runs (only one earned) to earn his first loss of the 2025 MLB season.

"It feels like a wasted pitching effort the way he pitched tonight," Giants manager Bob Melvin said postgame of his star right-hander. "That's a really good performance. We're seeing him with the added pitches being able to strike some guys out, too. So, kind of next-level stuff for him. ...

"He pitched great -- good enough to win a game."

Bob Melvin feels that Logan Webb's stellar outing tonight was a "wasted pitching effort" with the Giants taking a shutout loss

Webb has shown off a new-look pitch mix this spring, but it was ol' reliable -- his world-class changeup -- that was particularly effective on Friday. Webb used his changeup as the knockout pitch for six of his 12 strikeouts.

"Yeah, super excited about the changeup," Webb told reporters after the game. "That's probably the most confident, the best I've felt in a long time on that pitch."

If there's any solace for Webb, tonight's outing put him in elite company among Giants pitchers. Only Madison Bumgarner, Tim Lincecum and Juan Marichal have as many games with at least 10 strikeouts and no walks in franchise history, per MLB's Sarah Langs.

Logan Webb now has 4 career outings with 10+ strikeouts and no walks



Only other Giants with 4+ in at least last 125 seasons:



Madison Bumgarner: 12

Tim Lincecum: 5

Juan Marichal: 4 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 19, 2025

"I grew up in the area, and I grew up watching those guys," said Webb, a Rocklin native who looked up to Lincecum and Bumgarner. "Anytime you're on a list with those guys, I think you're doing alright."

Unfortunately for Webb, none of those players -- or anyone in Giants franchise history -- ever struck out at least 12 batters without a walk while also being on the hook for the loss.

So perhaps it was apt that Webb's postgame interview in the clubhouse was interrupted by, well, a stinky deed.

"Farts are always funny, not going to lie."



"Farts are always funny, not going to lie."

Someone farted in the background of Logan Webb's postgame presser, and he couldn't hold it together

