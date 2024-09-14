What we learned in Giants' lifeless shutout loss to Padres

BOX SCORE

SAN FRANCISCO -- With Tyler Fitzgerald's back still a bit tight, the Giants called up infielder Donovan Walton from Triple-A on Friday and put him right in the lineup at second base. A Walton-Wisely middle infield meant another off night for Marco Luciano, but the Giants have made no secret of their plan this month.

Luciano needs reps at second base, but whenever co-aces Logan Webb and Blake Snell are on the mound, manager Bob Melvin is going to prioritize defense. The Giants are trying to play spoiler, at least, but after taking two of three in San Diego over the weekend, they lost 5-0 to the Padres on Friday night at Oracle Park.

Webb gave up a two-run homer to Fernando Tatis Jr. before recording an out and later made a throwing error that brought the fourth Padres run home. On the other side, Dylan Cease struck out 10 in six shutout innings.

The Giants (72-76) officially were eliminated from the NL West race on Friday, but the Padres (83-65) still are hoping to run down the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers. They're 4 1/2 back and tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Here are the takeaways from the Giants' latest loss:

Short Work

Webb gave up seven hits and four runs and was pulled after four innings and just 83 pitches. It was just the fourth time all year he failed to get through five and the first time since May 5 in Philadelphia.

Webb has faced the Padres in all four series between the teams this year, and they've been a tough matchup. In the four starts, Webb has allowed 32 hits over 23 innings. He faced them just once last year and gave up nine hits, although he went the distance that night and beat future teammate Blake Snell.

Even with the short outing, Webb put himself on the verge of a second straight 200-inning season. He's at an MLB-high 193 2/3 heading into his next start against the Baltimore Orioles.

What's With That Guy?

Luis Arraez was 5-for-9 with two walks against Webb coming into the night and he's showing no signs of slowing down. Arraez lined the second pitch of the night onto the outfield grass and later had an infield single and a walk. He has reached in all six plate appearances against Webb in their two meetings this month.

Arraez has the best bat control in baseball, and he has been a bad matchup for a pitcher who usually prefers the opposing hitter to put the ball in play and on the ground. The infielder never strikes out and raised his average to .320 with his latest big night against the Giants.

He's Got Next

We'll use this space to repeat what you have read elsewhere: Bryce Eldridge, the organization's top prospect, is headed to Triple-A Sacramento. It'll be the third promotion of the season for the 19-year-old, who has gone from San Jose to Eugene to Richmond and now back to California.

Eldridge has a .294/.376/.535 slash line and 23 homers in 108 games across three levels. The Giants view him as just about big league-ready with the bat, although his defense at first base is a work in progress. He'll do the rest of his 2024 work in Sacramento, where the River Cats will play six games next week to finish out their season.

After that, it's off to the Arizona Fall League for the 2023 first-round draft pick.

