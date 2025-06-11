Morosi proclaims Giants starters Webb, Ray as MLB's best one-two punch

The story of the Giants' 2025 season so far clearly has been its pitching.

Though their offense has left plenty to be desired, San Francisco has remained in NL West contention, thanks in large part to their league-leading bullpen. Because of that back-end dominance, the Giants' rotation -- which has been stellar as well -- is flying a little under the radar.

Starters Logan Webb and Robbie Ray have been particularly dominant to the extent that many fans and analysts consider them MLB's best one-two punch.

KNBR's Murph & Markus posed that same question Tuesday in an interview with MLB reporter Jon Morosi.

"You certainly can," Morosi responded. "... I think when you talk about the pure stuff and the ability to go deep in the games, and also to get outs in different ways -- with Webb, we know what a great ground ball artist he is, and Ray has a swing-and-miss fastball. You got one lefty, one righty. It's a really nice complement."

Morosi considered some other teams both within the division (Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres) and across the MLB (Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies), but he ultimately sided with the Giants' consistent duo.

"There is not a team, I believe, with a better one-two than what the Giants have right now with Webb and Ray," Morosi concluded.

Both Webb and Ray rank among the top 20 qualified MLB starters in ERA, strikeouts, innings pitched and quality starts. Ray is coming off an incredible May, for which he won NL Pitcher of the Month, while Webb's surging strikeout numbers are putting him in elite company in Giants franchise history.

The Giants' rotation has the potential to get stronger, too; Three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander is currently on the IL and could bolster their pitching even more upon his return.

