What we learned as Webb, offense struggle in Giants' loss to Royals

SAN FRANCISCO -- With two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth inning Wednesday, Wilmer Flores hit a sinking liner to center. Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel got a good jump and made a sliding grab to preserve a four-run lead, and from there, it was a very, very quiet afternoon at Oracle Park.

Logan Webb lasted just four innings, and with the offense slumping, the day became about preserving a tired bullpen ahead of a three-city road trip. Spencer Bivens, Jordan Hicks and Erik Miller were at least able to do that, soaking up the final five innings of an 8-4 loss to the Royals that cost the Giants the final series of their long homestand.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

The Giants went 5-4 back at Oracle Park, which has become the norm since a hot start to the year. They're 29-21 overall, but 17-17 over their last 34 games, and the culprit often is the same.

There were a couple of big offensive nights on the homestand, but over the last five games, the lineup managed just 12 runs. With a banged-up rotation, the Royals went with a bullpen game Wednesday. Other than that moment when the bases were loaded for Flores, they were never threatened.

Unexpected

Webb can be prone to rough first innings, so it wasn't a shock when the Royals started the day with three singles, scoring a run before the Giants' ace recovered with three straight strikeouts. But it was surprising when things didn't get any better in the second.

The Royals had three more singles in that inning and scored two runs, and an error by LaMonte Wade Jr. helped lead to a three-run fourth. The big blow was an oppo blast by Salvador Perez, who became the 79th right-handed hitter to reach the arcade at Oracle Park.

Salvador Perez pokes one out the other way to extend the @Royals lead 😎 pic.twitter.com/bTchQVDY5R — MLB (@MLB) May 21, 2025

Webb was charged with a season-high six earned runs, although only three of them were earned. He gave up 10 hits for just the fourth time in his career, and his four innings were a season-low.

Signs of Life

With a bullpen game on the other side, Bob Melvin mixed things up a bit with his lineup. Patrick Bailey hit eighth and Wade ninth, but both had positive days.

Bailey jumped on a hanging slider from right-hander Steven Cruz in the fourth and hit a solo shot to dead center, his first of the year and first since last Sept. 24 at Chase Field. He also drew a walk, raising his OPS from .474 to .507.

Patty Barrels crushes his first homer of the season 💣 pic.twitter.com/8HllnC2j3Q — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 21, 2025

Wade walked in his first two plate appearances and had a hard single while leading off the ninth. He has lost playing time lately, but the Giants should face a pair of righties to start the road trip, and Wade is likely to start both games.

More Like It

Hicks' first relief appearance resembled a lot of his starts, but he cruised through the eighth inning Wednesday. The right-hander got Maikel Garcia to ground out on a 97 mph sinker, Bobby Witt Jr. to pop up a 96 mph sinker, and Vinnie Pasquantino to ground out on a 98 mph sinker. He buzzed through the top of Kansas City's lineup on seven pitches, six of which were strikes.

The best pitch was a slider that Witt swung through, but what was most notable was all the sinkers. That's the pitch Hicks relied on as a starter, but he threw primarily four-seamers when he made his first relief appearance of the year on Monday night.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast