Webb set for fourth consecutive Giants Opening Day start

SCOTTSDALE -- Logan Webb was in the trainer's room on Friday morning, getting ready for the day's workout, when he saw his name flash across the bottom of a TV screen that was tuned to MLB Network. That's how he found out -- at least officially -- that he would be starting on Opening Day.

It wasn't a surprise to Webb, who already knew his entire Cactus League schedule, which would lead him up to March 27 in Cincinnati. But it also wasn't a surprise because, well, yeah, of course Logan Webb is going to be the Opening Day starter for the San Francisco Giants.

"He's our guy," manager Bob Melvin said.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Managers almost always call the ace in at some point in the spring to make it official, but Melvin didn't have that chance before he let the news slip to reporters during his morning session. Webb laughed three hours later and said he still had not heard the news from Melvin, but there was really nothing to talk about. Even with two other veterans who have a combined four Cy Young Awards, this is Webb's rotation.

The ace said he never takes the assignment for granted, noting that in his first season he was chosen over Carlos Rodón and a year later he would have been just fine with Alex Cobb getting the nod. But for the Giants, there was never any doubt, even after Justin Verlander signed.

Webb will be followed during that first series by Verlander and Robbie Ray, although the staff hasn't decided the order for the No. 2 and No. 3 spots yet. Jordan Hicks, who looks dominant this spring, is locked into the fourth spot. Several young pitchers are competing for the fifth spot in the rotation.

This will be the fourth consecutive Opening Day start for Webb, matching the longest streak by a San Francisco Giants pitcher since Juan Marichal went six straight in the late 1960s. Marichal made 10 Opening Day starts overall, and Madison Bumgarner started five in six years. Tim Lincecum also started four straight openers early in his career.

"It's really cool. I'm going to try to beat Bum, hopefully, and get the next couple," Webb said. "It's cool to be in the same conversation as those guys. Those are all unbelievable pitchers and you talk about the San Francisco Giants and those are the guys that you hear about."

Webb joked that when he found out last year that he would be starting on Opening Day, he already had given up about 15 runs. It was a rough Cactus League season a year ago, but Webb bounced back to throw six strong in San Diego on the first day of the season. He finished with a 3.47 ERA and led the National League in innings for a second consecutive year.

This spring, Webb is focused on sharpening a changeup that was hit much harder in 2024 than in 2023. He's also continuing to work on a cutter that he debuted last season as a weapon against left-handed hitters.

Webb is 28 now, but he knows there's more in the tank. All he has to do for confirmation is look a few feet away in the clubhouse at Ray and Verlander. The three are in one small row in the clubhouse at Scottsdale Stadium and have daily conversations about pitch grips and mentality.

"I'm the young guy out of the group, so I get to learn from them every single day," Webb said. "It's really cool. They've already given me (a hard time) because one of the reporters during an interview said something about (me) being the ace and these guys were laughing. It's good stuff. Just having these guys, they've been so great so far. I've been with Robbie for a year now and I've been with Justin for a week and it already feels like we've known each other for a long time.

"It's been really cool and I'm just excited about the staff that we have. It's an honor to be the one to lead it off."

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast