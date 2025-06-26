SAN FRANCISCO -- This is the start of the easiest two-week stretch on the schedule. So far, the Giants are 0-2.

With an 8-5 loss to the Miami Marlins, the Giants are 3-5 on the homestand, and it's not hard to figure out why. The lineup went 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position Wednesday and dropped to 8-for-59 on the homestand.

The Giants trailed 4-2 heading into the bottom of the ninth, but Marlins closer Calvin Faucher hit Dominic Smith and Casey Schmitt and then sprayed it around while walking Jung Hoo Lee. Willy Adames missed a grand slam by a couple of feet, but all three runners easily advanced on the deep fly ball to left. Patrick Bailey followed with a single to left that tied the game, but Matt Williams aggressively sent a runner for a second straight game and Lee -- the winning run -- was thrown out at the plate.

Patrick Bailey's single ties it, but potential winning run Jung Hoo Lee is thrown out at home 🫨 pic.twitter.com/b7MAF0hBII — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 26, 2025

The momentum didn't last long, as the Marlins scored four runs off Camilo Doval in the top of the 10th.

HIMMYBERTO IS UNCONSCIOUS pic.twitter.com/jsdiqUF19R — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) June 26, 2025

The Giants scored exactly two runs in four of the previous seven games on this homestand, and that's where they sat in the bottom of the sixth, with a golden chance to put Logan Webb in line for the win. They got the first two runners on, but Smith and Schmitt flew out and Lee struck out, continuing his recent slump.

Letting the Marlins hang around proved costly in the eighth. Tyler Rogers gave up an infield single that died on the grass in front of third base, and then a 72 mph double that snuck under Smith's glove. He got two quick outs, but Heriberto Hernandez poked a single just past Adames' glove, bringing two runs in and briefly putting Miami on top. They were the first runs allowed by Rogers in five weeks, but an inning later, he was off the hook.

Same Old Story

It wasn't Webb's sharpest night, but he allowed just two runs in six innings. Both came on a double by Otto Lopez in the fourth, an inning that included three of the six hits off Webb. He struck out six and walked three while getting through at least six innings for the sixth consecutive start, but in three of those starts he has taken a no-decision.

With the latest long outing, Webb passed Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes and moved into first in the NL in innings pitched. His 2.52 ERA is second to Skenes (2.12) and he ranks third in strikeouts and first in fWAR. Skenes had a rough start against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, but he's still the frontrunner to start the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. Webb, however, is right behind him, and he should have three more starts before the break to strengthen his case.

Getting It Started

Edward Cabrera's third pitch of the game was a low 97 mph fastball that Mike Yastrzemski yanked out to right to give the Giants a 1-0 lead. The leadoff homer was the sixth of Yastrzemski's career and first since last Sept. 18 against the Baltimore Orioles.

Yaz juuuuust keeps it fair for a leadoff homer 🤩 pic.twitter.com/c989jNzFRk — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 26, 2025

Yastrzemski was a savior earlier this season, taking over the leadoff spot after LaMonte Wade Jr. got off to a slow start. He slumped earlier this month and manager Bob Melvin gave him some time off -- while admitting he probably ran his right fielder into the ground -- but it looks like Yastrzemski is feeling like himself again. He has a hit in 11 of his last 14 games and has two homers and two doubles on the homestand.

Home Cooking

Randy Rodriguez has been dominant everywhere, but he has been just about perfect at home. With a scoreless seventh, Rodriguez got to 20 shutout innings at Oracle Park this season. He also lowered his ERA to 0.77, the lowest among all MLB relievers.

At Oracle Park, Rodriguez has allowed just 10 hits and walked three while striking out 30. He gave up a leadoff single Wednesday, but followed it with two strikeouts and a grounder to short.

