Webb joins Bumgarner, Lincecum in elite Giants strikeout club

Another stellar outing from Logan Webb has placed the Giants' No. 1 starter in elite company with a pair of aces from San Francisco's past.

Webb stuck out 10 while walking none in the Giants' 3-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at Oracle Park, marking the fifth such time he has recorded at least 10 punchouts without walking a batter in the same outing.

Madison Bumgarner (12) and Tim Lincecum (5) are the only other pitchers in franchise history to accomplish that feat at least five times in a Giants uniform, per MLB's Sarah Langs.

Logan Webb now has 5 career outings with 10+ strikeouts and no walks



Only other Giants with 5+ in at least last 125 seasons:



Madison Bumgarner: 12

Tim Lincecum: 5 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 7, 2025

After Saturday's win, Webb revealed his Giants teammates haven't let his high strikeout numbers this season go unnoticed.

"All the guys joke around with me because I've always said I'm not a strikeout guy, but I think this year, just mixing things up and trying to do different things and having a really good game plan has just kind of elevated that," Webb told reporters. "A lot of games left, I feel like I'm always due for a one-strikeout game or a two-strikeout game, but hopefully I'll keep that trend up. Makes things a little easier."

Webb is one of only four MLB pitchers to eclipse 100 strikeouts during the 2025 season, with his 101 punchouts ranking second in the National League, trailing only Washington Nationals southpaw Mackenzie Gore (108).

While the strikeout statistics certainly standout, Webb is confident he always has had the ability to rack up gaudy punchout numbers.

"I feel like I've always been able to strike people out," Webb said after Saturday's win. "I look back at some of the years, [2023] I feel like I was close to nine [strikeouts] per nine [innings], [2021] I feel like I struck out more guys. I think there's a lot of other things that go into it. It's the scouting part of it, it's the throwing the right pitches at the right time, setting guys up and as a collection we've done a really good job of that ... Having [Justin Verlander] and [Robbie Ray] who are both very good strikeout pitchers, having both those guys here has been very helpful for me.

"It's not necessarily that I'm trying to go out there and strike everybody out, I think It's just getting to the point where I'm able to maybe set people up better for it and at that point, just try it out, try and get the strikeout."

Whatever approach Webb is taking this season is being reflected in his numbers, as the seven-year MLB veteran is posting a 2.58 ERA in 87 1/3 innings pitched this season.

