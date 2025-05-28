Webb, Giants ‘have to be better' after another loss to Tigers 

The Giants have to be better.

That was the simple, prevailing statement in the Giants' locker room after -- for the second consecutive day -- a 3-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

Like Hayden Birdsong on Monday, starter Logan Webb wasn't stellar on Tuesday, but he certainly was good enough to give San Francisco and its elite bullpen a chance at a win.

Despite giving up a run in each of the first three innings, Webb managed to salvage a quality start. He surrendered only one hit in the next three innings to finish with a final line of six innings, three earned runs, 10 strikeouts and one walk.

Though his outing wasn't bad by any means, Webb shouldered much of the blame for the loss. San Francisco's ace seemed particularly annoyed postgame with giving up a second-inning home run to Tigers center fielder Wenceel Pérez in his first at-bat of the season after Webb fell behind in the count 2-0.

"That's on me, so I just got to be better with some of these things," Webb told reporters. "Hopefully, we'll be better."

The Giants' offense, on the other hand, was much more to blame for the loss. Wilmer Flores' RBI double brought the tying run to the plate with no outs in the ninth inning, but that was all they could muster.

"He got touched up a little bit in the first three innings but limited it to one run," Giants manager Bob Melvin -- who was ejected in the fifth inning for arguing balls and strikes -- said of Webb's start. "It's still a good outing. So, obviously, offensively we have to be better."

San Francisco has scored a meager nine runs through five games on this current road trip; fortunately, its stellar pitching has allowed just 11 runs in that span. As a result, the Giants are 2-3 over a stretch when they easily could be winless with that level of offensive production.

Nevertheless, Webb isn't panicking.

"We won the last series, so it's not like it's a crazy long rough patch. It's two games against a really good team," Webb detailed. "We'll be alright. It's still early in the season. Like I said -- personally, I just got to be better."

Despite his best efforts to be better, though, Webb still will need some more support from his offense to regain some positive momentum.

