Webb hilariously recalls ‘bad speech' to Giants after All-Star nod

Logan Webb is the face of the Giants franchise, but the ace might need a heads-up before he gives his next clubhouse speech.

The first-time All-Star stopped by the "MLB Tonight" set Monday ahead of the Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field, and shared with hosts Robert Flores and former Giants pitcher Jake Peavy how he found out he was headed to Arlington -- and the less-than-stellar speech that came as a result.

"... It was an awesome moment, being there with your team and everyone cheering for you, everyone excited," Webb recalled. "They made me do a speech. I wasn’t prepared. It was a bad speech. I was also sitting by myself. I don’t know if you’ve seen the video, but I’m sitting by myself in the back.

"I didn’t know I was sitting by myself. I thought that everyone was sitting behind me, but I was just kind of zoned out a little bit and I was sitting by myself. I looked like a loner back there."

.@LoganWebb1053 joins @RoFlo and @JakePeavy_22 to talk about being at his first #AllStarGame, his support system and how impactful his rookie year was for his career.@SFGiants | #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/QLWsea91ph — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 15, 2024

Webb and outfielder Heliot Ramos are San Francisco's two All-Star representatives, and manager Bob Melvin let them know after the team's 5-4 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on July 7. When Webb's teammates called upon him to make a speech, the pitcher struggled to find the words.

"It's an honor," Webb began. "I don't even know what to say. What's even more fun is we're killing it right now, and it's been fun to watch. Thank you guys."

The moment #SFGiants manager, Bob Melvin, announced to the clubhouse that Logan Webb and Heliot Ramos are 2024 All-Stars: pic.twitter.com/XX6BeEOIM6 — SFGiants (@SFGiants) July 7, 2024

Webb certainly is a charismatic guy and has no problem addressing his team -- even going as far as vocalizing the hard truths San Francisco needs to hear at times. But some moments are beyond words, and it's clear the Giants ace can laugh about his All-Star speech now.

And maybe, Webb will need to give another postgame speech to the National League clubhouse if everything goes well for the star pitcher Tuesday night.

