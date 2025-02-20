Giants notes: Roupp gets early chance to vy for No. 5 starter job

SAN FRANCISCO -- One of the young Giants pitchers competing for a rotation spot this spring will get an early shot to prove himself.

Right-hander Landen Roupp will start the Cactus League opener on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, manager Bob Melvin said. Roupp is hoping to break camp as a starter, but he'll have to beat out Kyle Harrison, Hayden Birdsong and Keaton Winn.

The Giants plan to stretch Roupp out this spring regardless of what his April role looks like, and he appears to be a strong bet for the initial roster. The 26-year-old had a 3.58 ERA as a rookie while primarily pitching out of the bullpen and made the Opening Day roster after a huge 2024 spring.

Melvin recalled Thursday how the Giants had no intention of having Roupp on their initial roster last year, but he earned it in the spring. He recalled that development as being "shocking."

"We just brought him to camp to get a little feel for big league camp. Next thing you know, he's on the team," Melvin said. "You can always build guys up as starters and put them in the bullpen depending on need, but you also want to have your options open if something happens in camp or someone gets hurt. He was really good at times in the bullpen and then we put him in the rotation. The last few starts are pretty exciting to think about."

The Giants moved Roupp to the rotation last September and he gave up two earned runs in his first three starts before a rough outing on the final weekend. Of the fifth starter candidates, he's the one with the most bullpen experience at a time when the Giants are looking for one more starter but also possibly two or three relievers for the initial roster.

Here Come The Robots

MLB will test the automatic ball-strike system in 13 ballparks this spring and the Giants will have 11 games in those parks. They'll get an early look at it Saturday at Surprise Stadium. Melvin said he hasn't started talking to players about using challenges because he wants to see how the first few games go.

"I'm going to feel it out first and if guys are ridiculous with it then we'll probably put some parameters on it," he said. "But if LaMonte Wade Jr. says challenge it, I'm not going to have a problem with that."

The Giants must determine how to use their two challenges every game. Teams retain successful challenges, and only the batter, catcher or pitcher can initiate one by quickly tapping his hat or helmet. The early thought is that catchers will be the ones who most often use challenges, and the Giants certainly have a good one.

Challenges will be displayed in the ballpark similar to the way tennis has instant reviews for fans and players to watch. It's just a spring thing for now, but it seems likely that MLB will push for a challenge system during the regular season as early as next year. It's never too early for the Giants to start getting used to it and figuring out how they want to use their precious challenges.

"There's got to be some feel to it," Melvin said.

Still Sidelined

Tom Murphy had an MRI this week that revealed a mild oblique strain that was supposed to sideline him for about a week or 10 days, but it sounds like it could potentially be longer than that. Melvin said the backup catcher isn't doing any better and "didn't have a great night last night."

Murphy is supposed to be Patrick Bailey's No. 2, but for every day but one this spring, he has been sidelined. The Giants have Sam Huff on the 40-man roster as a third catcher and Max Stassi and Logan Porter in camp as non-roster invitees.

