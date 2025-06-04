What we learned as Giants collapse vs. Padres in extra-innings loss

SAN FRANCISCO – The Giants were one out away from earning their first win of the 2025 MLB season against the San Diego Padres, but within a blink of an eye, everything changed as a late collapse led to a 3-2 loss Tuesday night at Oracle Park.

And for the second night in a row, in a theme all too familiar for San Francisco, a strong outing by the starting pitcher was wasted.

Manny Machado played hero for the Padres, who, down to their final out, tied the game in the top of the ninth inning. The Giants couldn't respond in the bottom of the ninth, and San Diego stole the game in extras.

Landen Roupp pitched 6 1/3 shutout innings, and the Giants' offense appeared to come alive in the third. But one inning changed everything.

The Giants dropped to 0-4 against the Padres this season and 33-28 overall.

Here are the takeaways from another frustrating loss:

Missed Opportunity

It ain't over 'til it's over.

The Giants learned that the hard way when all signs pointed to a win that would have evened the four-game series against their division rivals with one win apiece, but the pesky Padres persisted.

Giants closer Camilo Doval came out to try and close out the game in the ninth, but the Padres rallied courtesy of a Machado double.

Those were the first runs surrendered by Doval in 57 days.

San Francisco had an opportunity to walk it off in the bottom of the ninth, but it did quite the opposite as three consecutive outs forced extra innings.

And, the Padres did just enough -- well, score -- in the 10th inning to surpass the Giants.

Roupp Deals Again

Following a masterclass by Giants ace Logan Webb on Monday night, the Giants' rotation continued to dominate against the Padres.

Roupp pitched 6 1/3 strong innings, striking out five while allowing four hits, zero earned runs and two walks on 92 pitches.

He received a well-deserved standing ovation from the rejuvenated Oracle Park crowd as he was pulled in the seventh inning.

Roupp now has a 1.39 ERA over his last six starts and lowered his ERA to 3.18 on the season.

Defense Does Its Part

Even though offense has been a point of emphasis -- or, the point of emphasis -- since going cold over the last few weeks, defense might have stolen the show Tuesday.

And part of it came from the guy playing in just his second game of the season with San Francisco.

Jerar Encarnación made an incredible diving catch that saved an extra base and a run, which allowed Roupp to get out of the fourth inning (and game) without allowing a run.

The Giants activated Encarnación from the 60-day injured list before the series opener Monday, who, ironically, broke a bone in his left hand when he dove for a ball in spring training.

San Francisco's defense came in clutch in the top of the eighth inning, too.

With Padres runners on first and second, third baseman Matt Chapman showed off his Gold Glove ways with an incredible double-play effort.

The Padres still had a chance as Xander Bogaerts approached the plate with a runner on second, but another impressive defensive effort by Casey Schmitt and Tyler Rogers ended the inning.

While Ramos' homer was the breakthrough San Francisco's offense needed, the defense was a promising sign for the Giants.

