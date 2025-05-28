Trending
Landen Roupp

One inning sinks Roupp, Giants as Tigers complete series sweep

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

The American League Central has not been kind to the Giants this season.

San Francisco (31-25) was swept by the Minnesota Twins earlier this month, and with a 4-3 loss to the MLB-best Tigers (37-20) on Wednesday at Comerica Park, was swept by Detroit in three games.

Landen Roupp (L, 4 IP, 5 H, 4 R, ER, 2 BB, 7 K) pitched well for the first four innings before running into trouble and eventually departing in the bottom of the fifth. He squared off against Tigers righty Jackson Jobe (4 2/3 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K).

The Giants, after scoring just two runs in the first two games of the series combined, scored first on LaMonte Wade Jr.'s RBI double in the top of the second inning that gave San Francisco a 1-0 lead.

San Francisco extended its lead to 3-0 in the top of the fifth inning on Heliot Ramos' booming two-run home run to left field.

That lead, however, would not hold up.

The Tigers loaded the bases against Roupp with no outs in the bottom of the fifth after an error, single and a walk to begin the frame before Detroit first baseman Colt Keith lined a two-run double to right field to trim the Giants' lead to 3-2.

Randy Rodríguez then replaced Roupp, and struck out Riley Greene and Wenceel Perez before Justyn-Henry Malloy made the Giants pay with a go-ahead two-run single to left that gave Detroit a 4-3 lead.

The Giants' bats went down quietly over the final four frames to cap off a 4-3 loss, and sweep, by the Tigers.



Landen Roupp
