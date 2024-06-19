Report: Giants' unique Wade. Jr. request for Rickwood denied by MLB

Injured first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. really wanted to play on Thursday at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Ala., and the Giants tried to make it happen with an unconventional request.

The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly reported Tuesday and The San Francisco Chronicle's John Shea confirmed Wednesday that the Giants asked MLB if they could activate Wade off the injured list for just Thursday's contest against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Per Baggarly and Shea, MLB denied the Giants' appeal.

The Giants and Cardinals will be granted a 27th roster spot for the game at Rickwood, and San Francisco was attempting to use that spot for Wade, who has been out since sustaining a hamstring injury on May 27.

An MLB official told Shea that while they understood why the Giants made the special ask, "rules are rules."

The game at Rickwood Field was established to honor the Negro Leagues and the Birmingham Black Barons, the first professional team of Hall of Famer Willie Mays, who died Tuesday at the age of 93.

Wade, who clearly isn't ready to come off the IL and play every day, understands the significance of the Rickwood Field game. Baggarly reported on June 12 that the 30-year-old was "pushing hard to play" Thursday.

LaMonte Wade Jr. is taking grounders and has started some light running. He was supposed to be out till late June because of his strained hamstring but he is pushing hard to play in the Rickwood game, even as just a DH, a week from tomorrow. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) June 12, 2024

Unfortunately for Wade, who was among the MLB leaders in On-Base Percentage when he went on the IL, it appears he won't have the chance to play on Thursday.

