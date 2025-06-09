Giants trade Wade to Angels for cash or player to be named later 

After nearly five seasons with the Giants, first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. is headed to Southern California to join the Los Angeles Angels.

San Francisco on Sunday traded Wade and cash considerations to Los Angeles in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later, the team announced shortly after its 5-4 win over the Atlanta Braves.

The trade marks a deal between Giants general manager Zack Minasian and his brother, Angels general manager Perry Minasian.

The Giants designated Wade for assignment on Wednesday after the 31-year-old hit just .167 with one home run, 15 RBI and a .546 OPS in 50 games to start the 2025 MLB season. San Francisco that same day also DFA'd backup catcher Sam Huff and optioned infielder Christian Koss in a series of moves meant to energize -- and send a message to -- the team's struggling lineup.

After plenty of memories in the Bay, Wade now will look for a new start with the Angels.

