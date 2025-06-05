How DFA'ing Wade, other roster moves impact Giants moving forward

SAN FRANCISCO – Waiting wasn’t an option. The Giants shook up their roster Wednesday ahead of their game against the San Diego Padres, highlighted by designating first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. for assignment, and new faces immediately were slotted into manager Bob Melvin’s lineup.

“We’re building a new group and we’re trying to change things up a little bit,” Melvin said. “Giving it a little different look is important.”

The Giants’ plethora of roster moves included DFA’ing Wade and catcher Sam Huff, as well as optioning infielder Christian Koss to Triple-A Sacramento. To fill their spots, the Giants signed veteran first baseman/left fielder Dominic Smith to a one-year major league contract, while also selecting outfielder Daniel Johnson and catcher Andrew Knizner from Sacramento. Both Smith and Johnson are starting Wednesday night in their Giants debuts.

Smith is playing first base and batting fifth. Johnson will roam right field and bat seventh, and Knizner is expected to be the starting catcher Thursday to conclude a four-game series with San Diego.

Between the Boston Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds, Smith had six home runs and a .691 OPS in 93 games last year. He’s yet to play in the big leagues this season, but had eight homers with a .782 OPS for the New York Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate in 45 games prior to his signing.

Johnson has only played 32 major league games in his career, but had been impressing in Sacramento with five home runs and an .846 OPS.

Adding three players and dropping three will affect multiple players and positions, most notably first base. Smith, a left-handed hitter, is getting the first crack against right-handed starter Nick Pivetta. Smith for his career has shown much more power against righties and should see himself in a platoon situation more than anything else. He’s the Giants’ lone left-handed bat that has experience playing first base.

Melvin still has a handful of right-handed choices. Jerar Encarnación has the ability to play first base, but likely will see most of his action at DH and right field. Casey Schmitt also is an option there as well. Wilmer Flores already has played 60 of the Giants’ 61 games after playing 70 all of last year, and Melvin hopes to get him some more rest.

“Just gives us a few more options depending on how guys are swinging at the time,” Melvin said.

Notably, Johnson, a left-handed Vallejo native, is starting in right field and not Mike Yastrzemski. Melvin is going to give Yastrzemski some days off, and Johnson’s long experience playing center field could even spell a breather here and there for Jung Hoo Lee.

“All in all, a little bit more versatility and flexibility, move guys around a little bit and also give some guys some days off who have had extreme workloads,” Melvin said.

The Giants’ offense has been historically bad as of late, and the team has lost the first two games in their series with San Diego. They’re searching for any kind of spark, and their decision to drop Wade and others will affect plenty of players and positions.

