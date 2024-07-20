What we learned as Giants' bullpen spoils Kyle Harrison's gem

BOX SCORE

The Giants' hopes of putting together a strong second half of the 2024 MLB season got off to a dismal start in Colorado, as San Francisco’s bullpen imploded in the late innings and spoiled a strong start by Kyle Harrison in a 7-3 loss to the Rockies on Friday night.

Harrison pitched five solid innings and left with a three-run lead before Colorado rose up and scored all of its runs off four San Francisco relievers.

Randy Rodriguez allowed two runs in one inning, Ryan Walker gave up one run in one inning, and Tyler Rogers was tattooed for three runs in the eighth inning, including a towering three-run home run by Jake Cave that wound up being the game-winner. In the same frame, Luke Jackson also surrendered a solo home run to Ezequiel Tovar.

Thairo Estrada drove in two of the Giants’ three runs. Patrick Bailey and Matt Chapman each had a hit and scored a run.

The Giants, who had won five of the previous six matchups between the two division rivals this season, sailed through the game while Harrison was on the mound before things fell apart after he left.

Harrrison was on pace to pick up back-to-back wins for the first time in his career but left with with a no-decision after the bullpen meltdown. Harrison, who had already defeated the Rockies twice this season, allowed one hit over five scoreless innings, with six strikeouts and four walks.

Here are the takeaways from Friday’s game:

Extra Extra

As up-and-down as the offense has been this season, the Giants lately have been fairly consistent at getting extra bases when they do get wood on the ball.

San Francisco has had at least one extra-base hit in 95 of the 98 games they’ve played so far, including Friday’s night’s game in Colorado. The Giants banged out three doubles and one triple in the loss.

Heading into the game San Francisco was near the bottom third in the MLB for extra-base hit percentage but have done so at a nearly 50 percent rate over their last four games.

Move Blue, Get Out Of The Way!

Umpires are supposed to do their best to stay out of the way but it didn’t work out that way for the Giants in the fourth inning.

Brett Wisely hit a sharp grounder down the first base line that hit the bag then bounced up and deflected off first base umpire Chris Conroy into the hands of Rockies first baseman Michael Toglia, who jogged over to the base for the out.

Brett Wisely had a hit taken away after the ball hit the first-base umpire 😬 pic.twitter.com/HUqeq5DAh2 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 20, 2024

Had the ball not hit the bag and umpire, Wisely would easily have gotten a double and two RBIs out of the play. Instead the next batter, Jorge Soler, struck out swinging to end the inning.

Familiar Foe

As has been the case for much of the season, the outcome was far, far closer than it needed to be, primarily because of the Giants’ inability to hit with runners in scoring position.

San Francisco was 1-for-8 with guys at second or third, and stranded eight runners.

Each of those failures were pivotal, but none more so than the seventh inning when the Giants loaded the bases with two outs before Rockies reliever Jalen Beeks got Michael Conforto to strike out swinging.

