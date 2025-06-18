Harrison reacts to Giants' Devers trade that sent him to Red Sox

It's been a whirlwind 72 hours for Kyle Harrison, to say the least.

The young left-handed pitcher, originally scheduled to start for the Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at Dodger Stadium, was scratched from his outing shortly before first pitch after San Francisco agreed to send him to the Boston Red Sox in a blockbuster trade for superstar slugger Rafael Devers.

Once the deal was finalized, Harrison, before he could join his new team, was demoted to Triple-A Worcester, where he will begin his Red Sox career before potentially joining Boston's starting rotation later this season.

The 23-year-old spoke to reporters for the first time since the trade after the WooSox game against the Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday, and shared how he found out he had been traded.

"I was out on the field, getting ready for "Sunday Night Baseball." Just crazy," Harrison said. "They were like 'You need to go talk to the manager real quick.' I was like 'Alright.' Next thing you know I'm here ...

"The first moment I was like 'Man, why are they bugging me 20 minutes before? Maybe they got a little insight or trick where they want me to attack [the Dodgers].' No, it was the complete opposite, and I was getting shipped off. It was a cool experience to go through and say goodbye to all the teammates."

Harrison characterized the days since the trade as "crazy," and although he has not fully processed the career-altering move yet, believes his inclusion in the blockbuster Devers trade speaks volumes to how highly the Red Sox thought of him.

"Probably still haven't processed it yet, to be honest," Harrison shared. "Like I said, I'm looking at it [and] taking it day by day. Happy I'm here and looking to get settled in here and see where it takes me.

"Obviously a player of that magnitude I've watched growing up, so it's kind of cool to see. It just speaks to how much they believe in the package in return. Just excited to go out there and show these people what I can do."

Harrison's new pitching coach at the major-league level, Andrew Bailey, who previously served as Giants pitching coach from 2020-2023 before leaving to join the Red Sox, is excited to reunite with Harrison in Boston.

"Love Harry, he's awesome," Bailey told NESN's Jahmai Webster prior to Boston's game against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. "Great person, first and foremost. For a young guy, being drafted at an early age like that, total pro, surrounds himself with the right people. Goes about work the right way, fire competitor, wants the ball every fifth day. Red Sox Nation will grow to love him and I'm excited to have the opportunity to watch him compete, to work with him and watch him continue to grow into a superstar in this league.

"He's got an elite four-seam, the vertical approach angle on it is off the charts. Excited to get him back up here and get to work and watch him continue to shove."

It remains to be seen how long Harrison will remain in Triple-A before returning to the big leagues with the Red Sox, but when that time comes, he will be excited to continue his MLB career with his new team.

