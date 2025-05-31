What we learned as Harrison shines in shutout win over Marlins

BOX SCORE

SAN FRANCISCO -- The day off in Miami didn't do much to jumpstart the offense, but the Giants did get back in the win column Friday. Kyle Harrison threw five dominant innings in his second start of the year and the Giants did just enough to pull away from the last-place Marlins, winning 2-0.

Miami right-hander Cal Quantrill entered with an ERA north of six, but he always has pitched well against the Giants, and they came in on a lengthy cold streak. It's been two weeks since they scored more than four runs in a game.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Wilmer Flores, who calls South Florida home in the offseason, tried to change that, singling on the 11th pitch of his first at-bat to get the Giants on the board. A solo shot from Matt Chapman made it 2-0, but as the bats went quiet, the Marlins threatened. They got the tying run to second with one out in the seventh, but didn't score. Tyler Rogers entered and got an inning-ending strikeout.

Ks For Kyle

The only thing that could stop Harrison on Friday was a pitch count. He's still getting built up after spending several weeks in the bullpen, but he showed that he's ready for another look in the rotation if Justin Verlander needs more time to recover from a pec strain, or whenever the Giants need help.

Harrison allowed just one hit in five innings, walking three and striking out five. His velocity continues to tick up, and his average of 95.3 mph on his fastball was his highest in a big league start. His previous high came earlier on this trip in Washington D.C., which he averaged 94.7 mph.

Harrison is now up about three full ticks from 2024, when he dealt with an ankle injury and shoulder inflammation. In two starts in Verlander's spot, he has allowed two runs on six hits.

Signs Of Life

Patrick Bailey was cut down at third while trying to tag up in the second inning, but the swing that put him on second was one of his best of the year. Bailey went with an outside sinker and crushed it off the wall in left-center for a double, his first since April 4.

The ball went 388 feet and would have been a homer in 19 ballparks, including Oracle. Bailey tagged on Casey Schmitt's liner to center and was thrown out on a 93 mph rocket from Marlins center fielder Dane Myers.

Earlier in the game, Bailey helped Harrison out with another heads-up defensive play:

Bailey caught a fish 🎣 pic.twitter.com/2R0NUNcd5B — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 30, 2025

Bullpen Scramble

With a day off Thursday, Bob Melvin had a fresh bullpen, but it was an odd look after Harrison departed.

Tristan Beck began the sixth, but Ryan Walker finished it and then turned the ball over to Erik Miller, who ran into trouble in the seventh. Rogers got the strikeout, but Melvin doesn't like using him for multiple innings.

Spencer Bivens, often the long man, got the eighth of a two-run game, but Melvin turned to Camilo Doval with two outs and two on. Doval got a fly ball to center to end the inning and then came back out for a relatively easy ninth on what was a very special day for his family.

Doval's mom, Rosa, was watching him pitch in the big leagues for the first time. The save was his first since Melvin announced that he's once again the team's closer.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast