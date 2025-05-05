Left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison is back in the big leagues.

The Giants recalled the 23-year-old a few hours after their 9-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

To clear a spot for Harrison on the 26-man roster, the Giants designated veteran reliever Lou Trivino for assignment.

Kyle Harrison is back. Lou Trivino was DFA’d to clear a roster spot. Harrison was 97-98 mph in his last Triple-A start. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) May 5, 2025

Harrison was a key member of the Giants' 2024 starting rotation but didn't earn a roster spot this spring, losing the fifth starter competition to Landen Roupp.

The Giants had Harrison begin the 2025 season with Triple-A Sacramento, where he posted a 3.46 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 26 innings over six starts.

San Francisco currently doesn't have an open rotation spot, so Harrison could provide bullpen depth as the team heads on the road for three games against the Chicago Cubs and three more against the Minnesota Twins this week.

A day after Harrison started for the River Cats last week, Giants manager Bob Melvin was asked about the possibility of the Bay Area native joining San Francisco soon.

"I think he could be an option at any point in time, but what we have here is what we have," Melvin told reporters last Thursday. "We've played pretty well, we're trying to create an environment of some stability. Now obviously you're going to want to get the best possible complement that you can here. But it's good to see that the velocity is picking up, because for a guy like him, that's important. More swings and misses. So it's probably his best performance and we'll see where we go from here."

Trivino didn't pitch poorly during his brief Giants tenure, but he gave up five earned runs in the Giants' 11-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on April 22 and had pitched just twice since -- April 29 and Sunday.

The Giants always have had high hopes for Harrison, and the dynamic lefty gets his first chance to help the big-league club this week.

