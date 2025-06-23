SAN FRANCISCO -- The Red Sox expect Kyle Harrison and Jordan Hicks to help them this season, but when they spent a weekend at Oracle Park, the only former Giant who could impact the three-game series was the man who will coach both men. Former Giants pitching coach Andrew Bailey now holds the same position in Boston.

Harrison was optioned to Triple-A after the Rafael Devers trade was made, and Hicks was on the IL at the time. That's still the case for the right-hander, who went down with toe inflammation on June 3. Hicks made a rehab appearance in Triple-A on Sunday and could be activated when the Red Sox return to Fenway Park this weekend.

Hicks signed with the Giants to be a starter and still would like to have that role in the big leagues. But manager Alex Cora said the Red Sox plan to use him as a reliever.

"It's another good arm that we're going to have in the bullpen," he said. "The bullpen the last month and a half has been amazing, and I think he's going to fit right in and he's going to help us win ball games."

When Hicks is activated, the Red Sox will have the hardest-throwing bullpen duo in MLB history. In the pitch-tracking era, Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman and Hicks rank one-two in pitches thrown at least 103 mph. Chapman has hit triple-digits 109 times this year, while Hicks did it 28 times before getting hurt.

Harrison was regularly back up to 96-97 mph before the trade, but he hasn't pitched for the Red Sox organization yet. He threw a bullpen session in Worcester, Mass. on Wednesday to work on some tweaks the Red Sox would like to see. Harrison has been working on a sinker and cutter to complement his four-seamer and tested them out in a live BP session Saturday that was watched by head of baseball operations Craig Breslow. The expectation is that Harrison will join the big-league club at some point next month.

"We expect big things out of him, just like (the Giants) did," Cora said. "It's a special fastball. We saw it last year at one point. We're excited about that."

Proud Papa

Justin Verlander went on paternity leave Friday so he could fly back to Florida and join wife Kate Upton for the birth of their second child, a son named Bellamy Brooks Verlander. Manager Bob Melvin said Verlander will be back in time to start Tuesday against the Miami Marlins.

Verlander came off the IL last Wednesday and gave up four runs -- three earned -- in 4 2/3 innings, and he said afterward that he was frustrated with his inconsistency in that outing. The active wins leader still is looking for his first with the Giants, and they'll need him to find his form. They've lost some rotation depth over the past week.

It's Going To Take Time

Now that Boston reporters are gone and Rafael Devers is through a full week with the Giants, Melvin probably won't have to answer the "when will Devers play first" question every day. That's good, because it's going to be a while.

Devers has been nursing minor groin tightness, something he was playing through before the trade. The Giants don't want to push him too hard defensively until he's fully healthy, because the bat is too important to their hopes.

"Stretching over at first is maybe not the most comfortable thing for him," Melvin said. "Obviously we want to keep him healthy, too, while learning the position."

The groin issue doesn't seem to be bothering Devers at all. He scored from first on Heliot Ramos' double Sunday and recorded a sprint speed of 27.7 feet per second, which is considered slightly above average.

Not Even Close

Devers is the only Giant who is anywhere near the top of his position in All-Star voting, but he's also about 1.4 million votes behind Shohei Ohtani at DH, even with the carryover from his time on the American League ballot. The only other Giants to make the top 10 at their position are Matt Chapman (eighth) and Wilmer Flores (ninth at first base). It's particularly grim in the outfield, where Heliot Ramos, an All-Star last year, ranks 19th among outfielders, four spots behind Michael Conforto, who is hitting .165 for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Finalists will be announced on Thursday, with Phase 2 of voting beginning next week. The All-Star starters will be announced on July 2 and the full rosters will be revealed July 6.

