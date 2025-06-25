SAN FRANCISCO -- There's nothing better for a Major League Baseball team than a scheduled off day in the middle of a homestand, but for Justin Verlander, the last few days were without rest. Verlander and his wife, Kate Upton, welcomed their first son last week, and the league's oldest player flew back from Florida to face the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night. Verlander said the last few days have been "really incredible" and "an amazing time" and noted that everyone is healthy and happy.

"Having a six and a half year old and knowing the journey that's ahead of me, it's really incredible and I'm really looking forward to kind of reliving some of those times," he said Tuesday.

All is good off the field, but between the white lines, Verlander continues to search. He felt like he took a step in the right direction against the Marlins, but he also gave up three early runs and lasted just five innings while dropping to 0-5 on the 2025 MLB season. Likely the last man to ever have a shot at 300 wins, Verlander instead has to grapple with being the first Giant to ever begin his season with 12 winless starts.

The rest of the Giants want nothing more than to help his push for 300, but on Tuesday, they managed just five hits in a 4-2 loss. Verlander put the blame on his own shoulders, though.

"It's not on them, it's on me," Verlander said. "I haven't put us in a good position. Obviously there were a couple of times early in the year [when I did], but you can't expect to get many wins when you go out there every time and give up three-plus runs and don't go deep in the game. That's where I need to do better, for sure. I plan on it."

Verlander has completed six innings just four times in 12 starts and has allowed three-plus in six of them, including both since coming off the IL. He said he was pleased with his command on Tuesday and his velocity was a bit better, but there's still work to be done.

"Again, it's just a hit here and there that I need to clean up," he said. "I'm just kind of finding barrels at the wrong time and I need to be a little bit better, but I think the swings-and-misses and the strikeouts are going up, which is a good sign. My location is getting better. It's still trending [upward]."

Missed Opportunity

The Giants had just one real opportunity against Cal Quantrill, who entered with a 5.68 ERA. Christian Koss hit a two-run homer and Heliot Ramos doubled with Rafael Devers on first, but Devers was easily thrown out at the plate. Manager Bob Melvin said he didn't blame third base coach Matt Williams, noting that when the ball got down the line, he was thinking it was a "send" situation too.

"Look, we got five hits tonight," Melvin said. "You have to try to be aggressive and tie the game."

The send hurt because it ended the inning and left Wilmer Flores, the team RBI leader, on deck. It also appeared that Devers might have been bothered by his tight groin, but Melvin said he's fine.

Back in Sac

Tyler Fitzgerald was 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and a strikeout in his return to Triple-A. Melvin said before the game that there's no firm timetable down there; the Giants want Fitzgerald to get his confidence back and they'll read and react from there.

Koss started at second on Tuesday and hit his second career homer while having a strong night defensively. The liner had a hang time of just 3.82 seconds before hitting the first row in left; it was the third-shortest hang time on a Giants homer this season.

