Giants activate Verlander, Bailey from injured list

By Taylor Wirth

Two key Giants players will return for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians.

San Francisco activated starting pitcher Justin Verlander and catcher Patrick Bailey from the 15-day and 10-day injured lists, respectively.

The Giants optioned catcher Logan Porter and right-handed pitcher Tristan Beck to Triple-A Sacramento as the corresponding roster moves.

Verlander has been sidelined since May 18 with a right pectoral injury, while Bailey has been out since June 7 with a neck strain.

In 10 starts this season before his injury, Verlander posted a 4.33 ERA with 41 strikeouts to 21 walks in 52 innings pitches. Bailey, in 180 plate appearances before his injury, batted .185/.246/.272 with one home run and 16 RBI.

The 42-year-old Verlander will start for the Giants on Wednesday against the Guardians.

