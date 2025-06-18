Giants activate Verlander, Bailey from injured list

Two key Giants players will return for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians.

San Francisco activated starting pitcher Justin Verlander and catcher Patrick Bailey from the 15-day and 10-day injured lists, respectively.

The Giants optioned catcher Logan Porter and right-handed pitcher Tristan Beck to Triple-A Sacramento as the corresponding roster moves.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Verlander has been sidelined since May 18 with a right pectoral injury, while Bailey has been out since June 7 with a neck strain.

In 10 starts this season before his injury, Verlander posted a 4.33 ERA with 41 strikeouts to 21 walks in 52 innings pitches. Bailey, in 180 plate appearances before his injury, batted .185/.246/.272 with one home run and 16 RBI.

The 42-year-old Verlander will start for the Giants on Wednesday against the Guardians.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast