Verlander could return from injury in Giants' upcoming homestand

LOS ANGELES -- The Giants received promising news before their blowout 11-5 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.

San Francisco manager Bob Melvin told reporters that Justin Verlander, who was placed on the 15-day injured list with nerve irritation in his right pectoral muscle after a May 19 start against the Athletics, potentially could return during the Giants' upcoming nine-game homestand at Oracle Park, which begins against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.

“Every time he throws, we see how he feels the next day, but I think there's a chance we're going to see him at home,” Melvin said about Verlander, adding that the 42-year-old felt good after throwing roughly 65 pitches during his latest bullpen session.

Justin Verlander getting some work in before tonight's game 👀 pic.twitter.com/UldjKs1EYl — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 14, 2025

Verlander said after that start against the A’s that he was dealing with “something physically that the team was aware of” and hoped it would just be a “blip on the radar.” It seems the three-time Cy Young Award winner and the Giants are distancing themselves from said blip.

It is unclear who will be removed from the rotation when Verlander returns; when a reporter asked Melvin if it would be lefty Kyle Harrison, who most recently allowed four hits and three earned runs over five innings in San Francisco’s 6-5 win over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, the Giants skipper was blunt.

“We haven't talked to any of those guys,” Melvin said. “I'm not going to say what's going to happen and when until we get home, we get through this series here.”

Melvin will cross that bridge when Verlander meets him there.

Nevertheless, the nine-time MLB All-Star has a 0-3 record and 4.33 ERA during the 2025 MLB season after his first 10 starts with the Orange and Black. At 262 career wins, Verlander still has a bit to go before earning his first with San Francisco and a lot to go before reaching his end goal of 300.

But he appeared closer to both goals on Saturday, and the Giants certainly will take the good news.

