Giants notes: Harrison to get a couple more starts as Verlander rehabs

SAN FRANCISCO -- When Justin Verlander first went on the IL, it was in part because he couldn't guarantee he would be fully ready if the Giants kept him on the active roster and skipped just one start. There's always a bit of extra optimism at the start of an IL stint, and Verlander will now miss at least four total starts.

The right-hander threw a bullpen session Tuesday, and the next step is facing hitters at Oracle Park later this week. Manager Bob Melvin said left-hander Kyle Harrison already knows he'll get one more start after Wednesday's, but Verlander does appear to be making progress as he works his way back from right pectoral discomfort.

The bullpen session on Tuesday was a lengthy one. Melvin watched and said he liked the way the ball was coming out of Verlander's hand.

"It was a lot better today," Melvin said. "It looked really good today."

Harrison has allowed two earned runs on six hits in two starts since returning to the rotation. He said Tuesday that he's happy to be fully healthy and proud of the way he handled a difficult second half last year and beginning of this year. An ankle injury led to shoulder inflammation that impacted his fastball velocity, but he averaged 95.3 mph on Friday in Miami, his best velocity in a big league start. Harrison cruised through five one-hit innings the last time out.

"It's the confidence and just having that attitude out there," Harrison said. "I think a lot of times this sport is pretty monotonous. You know, you go out there and you've got to find that fire again sometimes. I know it's weird to say but I think that time in Sacramento really helped me find that fire again. Every time I go out there now I take that rock with a lot of passion and I take pride in it."

Without Verlander -- and with Jordan Hicks moving to the bullpen before he went on the IL -- the Giants currently have what might be their 2026 rotation. Logan Webb and Robbie Ray are joined by young starters Landen Roupp, Hayden Birdsong and Harrison. All are throwing well at the moment, and it won't be an easy decision when Verlander is ready. Harrison is doing what he can to stay in the conversation.

"I think it's just staying the course and doing what I'm doing right now," Harrison said. "Just staying consistent, trusting the process, looking forward to my routine the next day after an outing and controlling the things I can control. I'm here for the long haul hopefully. It's just keeping that in mind and whatever they need from me this year, I'll be ready for it. I'm just ready to get after it."

Another Notable Promotion

Bryce Eldridge wasn't the only intriguing prospect to join the River Cats on Tuesday. Right-handed reliever Trent Harris was also promoted after a truly dominant run in Double-A.

The 26-year-old has 25 strikeouts in 16 innings this year, with a 1.69 ERA. Harris has allowed just 11 hits and walked four.

"He's throwing the ball extremely well," president of baseball operations Buster Posey said. "It's a great breaking ball. I think that pitch is most definitely plus ... the breaking ball is unique. Getting a look at it in person this spring, it definitely stood out."

Harris was brought up constantly last year when team officials were asked to name rising prospects. He had a 1.81 ERA across three levels, which got him several cameos in spring training. The big league bullpen is stacked, but he's now just a step away.

Cuts in Triple-A

To open up a couple of Triple-A roster spots, the Giants released veteran Jake Lamb and utility man Brett Auerbach. Lamb was in big league camp and at one point looked like a potential bench option, but he posted a .706 OPS with just two homers in a hitter-friendly league at a time when the Giants were desperate for better first base options in the big leagues.

Auerbach's release was a sad one for a lot of Giants employees. He won the Barney Nugent Award in big league camp three years ago and was easy to root for as an undersized catcher who had gone undrafted, but he had a .722 OPS in Triple-A.

The Beginning

As he kicked off his professional career this week, one of the organization's best prospects was getting used to a notable change. Josuar De Jesus Gonzalez will go by Josuar Gonzalez as a professional, using only his maternal last name.

Gonzalez was in action for the first time Monday, going 3-for-4 with a double and two runs in a Dominican Summer League game. The switch-hitting shortstop signed with the Giants in the offseason for about $3 million and will spend his summer getting experience in his home country. Gonzalez is only 17, but Giants officials rave about his well-rounded game and compare him to a young Francisco Lindor.

"He has quickness with his hands, the ability to play shortstop with plus skills, a 70 [grade] arm," senior director of international scouting Joe Salermo said in January. "He's a plus hitter with sneaky power. He can beat you in many ways, with the glove, the bat, speed -- that stands out. It's just the ability to play a premium position. It's so tough to find those types of guys."

