Verlander throws bullpen, ‘trending forward' in injury rehab

Giants starter Justin Verlander appears to be heading in the right direction as he recovers from a pectoral injury.

After hinting that he was limited by some pain during his May 18 start against the Athletics, the 42-year-old was placed on the 15-day IL on May 22, citing nerve irritation in his right pectoral muscle.

On Tuesday, Verlander threw around 40 pitches in a bullpen session as San Francisco's road trip continues in Detroit.

Justin Verlander threw a bullpen session today as he recovers from a pectoral injury 👀 pic.twitter.com/lnoJDz8Mv5 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 27, 2025

The three-time Cy Young Award winner shared a positive update after throwing, saying he's "trending forward," as shared by the San Francisco Chronicle's Shayna Rubin on X.

However, Verlander also shared he has some additional hurdles to clear to see if he can return off the IL for his scheduled start on Wednesday, June 4.

Justin Verlander threw a 40-ish pitch bullpen today and said all went well and he’s “trending forward.” Says there are a couple more boxes to check before he can determine if he’ll start after the IL stint. — Shayna Rubin (@ShaynaRubin) May 27, 2025

Verlander still hasn't recorded a win in a Giants uniform, though he has rounded into shape after a slow start to the season. The veteran's ERA through four starts was a startling 6.75, but he has recovered with a 2.97 mark in his last six outings.

San Francisco would welcome the return of Verlander to bolster its already strong pitching staff that has been one of the best in MLB -- especially as its offense continues to struggle. Speaking of which, the Giants got some more good news Tuesday on that front as well.

Slugger Jerar Encarnacion, who is yet to make his season debut after sustaining a left hand fracture during spring training, will return to his rehab assignment Tuesday night with the Giants' Triple-A affiliate Sacramento River Cats.

Giants say Jerar Encarnacion will return to his rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento tonight. Their hope is he’s only a few days away. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) May 27, 2025

Encarnacion paused his rehab for a few days earlier this month after dealing with some hand soreness; he was eligible to come off the 60-day IL on Monday.

So, that's two pieces of good news that potentially could help propel San Francisco amid a nine-game East Coast road trip.

