Giants notes: Lee on track for spring, Hicks will remain in rotation

DALLAS -- When the offseason grades are handed out, the Giants would prefer that outsiders remember the heavy lifting they did before the 2024-25 free agent class ever started looking around the market. Matt Chapman was going to be one of the best players available, but the Giants locked him up to a long-term extension a few weeks before he could test free agency.

In Bob Melvin's head, the Giants currently have three marquee additions set to lead the 2025 team. While speaking to reporters on Monday in Dallas, the manager noted that center fielder Jung Hoo Lee is essentially starting fresh after shoulder surgery wiped out most of his first MLB season.

"To be able to get him back is almost like another free agent signing or just bringing in a big player, because he wasn't with us that long, but he has the ability to be an All-Star," Melvin said.

Lee got hurt when he crashed into the center field wall on May 12, but the organization was optimistic that he would make a full recovery and Melvin said there will be no restrictions when Lee reports for spring training. He said Lee is "good to go."

"It's huge for us," he said. "You saw what he meant for us early in the season ... he can hit anywhere in the lineup. You saw him play maybe even a better center field than maybe we envisioned."

The offseason focus has been on adding a shortstop and starting pitcher, but the Giants still could look for an outfield bat. At the moment they have Lee in center, Heliot Ramos in left and Mike Yastrzemski in right. President of baseball operations Buster Posey said Monday that he thinks Jerar Encarnacion can add some upside to the group, and the Giants are hopeful that Grant McCray makes more contact next season. Luis Matos also will be right in the mix and has had a good Winter Ball season.

No Change For Hicks

Posey confirmed that Jordan Hicks will be in the rotation next season. Hicks signed with the Giants in large part because they were willing to commit to him as a starter, although the man who signed him -- Farhan Zaidi -- now is gone and it's possible that Posey needs to shed contracts at some point if he is able to add a Corbin Burnes or Max Fried.

Hicks had a 2.33 ERA through his first 11 starts last season and was consistently getting the Giants through five innings, but he predictably wore down in his first year as a full-time starter. The overall numbers don't tell a full picture, as he pitched through some discomfort over the summer because the staff didn't have any other options. Eventually, Hicks ended up back in the bullpen.

"I think it was a big learning experience for him because it started out really good," Melvin said. "The velo was there right away. There were times we felt like he was as good as anybody we had out there, and (then) the velo dropped off a little bit. His body wasn't recovering quite as well. Obviously we had to put him in the bullpen after that, but I think for him, that was a big learning experience in how to prepare for a full season. I think he's up for the task this year."

Ready For A Full Year

Hicks currently lines up as the No. 3 starter behind Logan Webb and Robbie Ray. If the Giants don't make another big addition to their rotation, it's Ray who could provide the group with a lot more upside.

The 2021 American League Cy Young Award winner dominated the Los Angeles Dodgers in his first start back from Tommy John surgery, but then struggled with his command and health. Ray ended up with a 4.70 ERA in seven starts, although his strikeout rate was the highest of his career.

"I think Robbie will be a lot more comfortable," Melvin said. "When you come back as late as he did and had two surgeries, to really expect him to be that guy that he was, that was probably a little bit much to ask."

Melvin was happy with Ray's velocity when he returned. He said he's expecting "big things out of Robbie."

"I know he's pretty excited, too," he added.

