Report: Giants ‘currently' don't have meeting with Soto set up

Welp.

Giants fans eagerly awaiting the results of a potential meeting between San Francisco and prized free-agent slugger Juan Soto reportedly don't have much to look forward to -- for now.

After The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Monday that the Giants were among teams believed to be meeting with Soto in Southern California this week, it appears that isn't the case. San Francisco currently does not have a meeting set up with Soto, The Athletic's Jayson Stark reported Tuesday, citing team sources.

Juan Soto news:



The Giants currently do not have a meeting set up with Juan Soto, team sources tell The Athletic. — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) November 13, 2024

Heyman originally reported the Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox and two "mystery" teams were believed to be planning to join the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets and New York Yankees as teams to visit with Soto starting this week.

"Believed" was the key word there, and although it's possible the Giants could be in the process of making arrangements for a meeting, nothing seems to be set in stone at the moment.

The Giants have done all they can to sign a free-agent superstar in offseasons past, but fell short in sweepstakes for Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge -- and saw a deal with Carlos Correa fall through at the very last minute.

Soto earned his fourth MLB All-Star selection during the 2024 season, hitting .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBI during a standout campaign. The left-handed slugger also is familiar with not only the Giants, but the rest of the NL West and manager Bob Melvin after an extended stint with the San Diego Padres from 2022 to 2023.

It would be no surprise if San Francisco pulled out all the stops -- and cash -- necessary to acquire a player of Soto's caliber, but the team had better get the ball rolling if they want to compete with all of the teams lining up to sign him.

