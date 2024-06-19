What we learned as Soler's late grand slam wasted in Giants' loss

BOX SCORE

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks entered his latest start with an 0-4 record and an 8.20 ERA. Through the first five innings Wednesday, the Giants were being no-hit by Hendricks, who also had eight strikeouts and 13 swings and misses in that span.

That about sums up the Giants’ 6-5 loss at Wrigley Field to end a three-game trip in the Windy City.

Hendricks was allowing 12.4 hits per nine innings this season. The Giants totaled two hits off him in 5 2/3 innings. The one earned run off him was from an inherited runner.

The veteran also struck the Giants (36-39) out eight times, and his previous season high was five.

San Francisco’s offense sputtered all day until Jorge Soler’s grand slam in the eighth inning brought the Giants to within one run. Too little, too late.

The Giants’ top five hitters in their lineup struck out eight times, including three by Matt Chapman and two from Michael Conforto.

Here are three takeaways from the Giants’ second straight loss to the Cubs (36-39).

Spencer Bivens’ Second Act

Bivens became one of the Giants’ better stories in recent memory when he made his MLB debut Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels. At 29 years old – he’ll turn 30 on June 28 – Bivens became the third-oldest pitcher in a big league debut for the Giants. Bivens on the same day also earned his first career win, allowing one earned run in three innings out of the bullpen.

The start to his second showing didn’t look so good at first.

Bivens relieved opener Erik Miller in the bottom of the second inning. The right-hander immediately gave up a ground-rule double, but then recorded three straight outs. He then found himself in his second inning: Bases loaded and no outs.

His response was a beautifully turned double play. Bivens then reached his arm out on a grounder up the middle the next at-bat to slow down the final out of a scoreless inning.

He wasn’t as lucky the next inning. Ian Happ and Dansby Swanson hit back-to-back homers off Bivens to begin the bottom of the fourth. Bivens walked the next batter and was then pulled from the game without recording an out in the inning. He gave up three runs – two earned – on five hits, two walks and only one strikeout.

Hendricks Does It Again

As previously mentioned, Hendricks hasn’t exactly set the league on fire this season. In fact, the 34-year-old has been lit up like a Christmas tree.

But if history has taught us anything, it’s that Hendricks has ownage on the Giants. Pure ownage.

Hendricks in his 11-year MLB career sported a 6-2 record with a 2.36 ERA in 12 starts against the Giants before making his eighth start this season. The last time the Giants handed Hendricks a loss was May 22, 2016. The Giants beat the Cubs 1-0, and Hendricks gave up the lone run on three hits in 5 1/3 innings.

The only run the Giants scored that day eight years ago, of course, was a Madison Bumgarner double off Hendricks.

Issue On The Bases

The Giants have stolen a MLB-low 24 bases this season. Matt Chapman and Tyler Fitzgerald lead the Giants with five steals apiece. That’s a new career high for Chapman, and Fitzgerald currently is in Triple-A after 27 games this year with the Giants.

And, the Giants now have allowed 80 stolen bases this season after the Cubs swiped three bags Wednesday. That’s a wildly huge difference.

All three stolen bases came with catcher Patrick Bailey behind the dish, who has been hard on himself this season. But watching the steals it’s clear base runners are going off the pitcher more than anything. The Giants have to clean this up, they’re giving other teams an advantage far too often.

