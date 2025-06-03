Giants place Hicks on IL with right toe inflammation, recall Hjelle

The Giants' pitching shuffle continued Tuesday.

Jordan Hicks is heaed to the 15-day IL with inflammation on his right great toe, the team announced before Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres. RHP Sean Hjelle was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.

Bob Melvin said Hicks began to feel the inflammation during his last outing in San Francisco's 4-2 win over the Miami Marlins on June 1.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Hicks didn’t look right while walking three of the four batters he faced in Miami. Over 13 appearances (nine starts) in his second year with San Francisco, the righty has a disappointing 1-5 record, 6.47 ERA and 1.54 WHIP with 43 strikeouts and 20 walks in 48 2/3 innings.

“You could see him kind of get a little frustrated with the mound," Melvin said Tuesday. " … He had an MRI today and it showed some inflammation. Therefore, we'll shut him down here for a little.”

Bob Melvin says Jordan Hicks sustained the injury during his last outing.



“You could see him kind of get a little frustrated with the mound. … He had an MRI today and it showed some inflammation. Therefore we'll shut him down here for a little.” https://t.co/63UdJ1uFpo — Tristi Rodriguez (@tristi_r14) June 3, 2025

After posting a 6.55 ERA through nine starts, Hicks was moved back to the bullpen where he spent most of his first five seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays. Hayden Birdsong replaced Hicks in the rotation.

It's been a tough road for Hicks this season, and this latest setback digs him into an even deeper hole.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast