Report: Lucchesi, Giants agree to minor-league contract

The Giants reportedly have bolstered their bullpen depth.

San Francisco agreed to a minor-league contract with left-handed pitcher Joey Lucchesi, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Monday.

The 31-year-old Lucchesi, as Heyman reported, receives an invitation to spring training and will earn $1.5 million in 2025 if he makes San Francisco's 26-man roster.

Lucchesi spent the first three seasons of his MLB career with the San Diego Padres (2018-2020) before he was traded to the New York Mets in January 2021. Lucchesi played one season (2021) with New York before he had Tommy John surgery on his left elbow, sidelining him for the entire 2022 season.

He since has made just 11 total appearances, both as a starter and as a reliever, over the last two seasons.

Lucchesi has a career 4.10 ERA in 394 2/3 innings pitched with 388 strikeouts and 137 walks.

