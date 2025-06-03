Giants activate Encarnacion from IL, option Matos to Triple-A

SAN FRANCISCO -- A day after helping the Giants clinch their series in Miami, outfielder Luis Matos is headed back to the minors.

The 23-year-old was the one to get optioned when outfielder Jerar Encarnacion was activated from the IL on Monday. Matos hit a three-run homer to lead the way for a struggling lineup on Sunday, but overall, he's hitting .167 with a .572 OPS.

Jerar Encarnacion is back from IL, Luis Matos was optioned — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) June 2, 2025

It has been a disappointing first two months for a player who had a good offseason, but as the Giants pondered their options, what was most important was the immediate future.

With Encarnacion back, the Giants didn't see a whole lot of at-bats for Matos. They'll face four right-handed pitchers in this series, with Mike Yastrzemski getting the majority of the time in right, and Encarnacion will see time at first base – both corner outfield spots and designated hitter.

Yastrzemski had a rough May, and manager Bob Melvin admitted that it might cost him some time. But those at-bats will go to Encarnacion, who has missed the entire season with a hand fracture.

"We've seen that when he's getting a lot of at-bats, he's productive," Melvin said of Matos on Monday. "(That happened) last year, as well. For younger players to have to sit around for longer periods of time is really difficult. He hit a big home run for us yesterday but it's been spotty playing time. It's probably not great for his development. He even said, 'I need more at-bats.' It's not the last you'll see of Luis Matos."

Matos was NL Player of the Week at one point early last season, but he went into a deep slump and finished with a .584 OPS, similar to where he's at this season.

Still, he won an Opening Day job after playing well in Winter Ball and having a good spring. The Giants hoped he could be a platoon partner for Yastrzemski in right, but Matos is hitting just .128 against left-handed pitchers.

The decision leaves both Casey Schmitt and Christian Koss in the big leagues, although the Giants are more comfortable with those two as part-timers.

Schmitt has been able to carve out a role at first base against left-handers, but the Giants now have a big group there. On Monday, Schmitt took grounders with Wilmer Flores, Encarnacion and LaMonte Wade Jr.

The Giants also could have parted ways with Wade, who has a .542 OPS and just one homer, but they're not quite ready to make that move. His slump goes back to last season, but moving on from Wade would have left the bench without any left-handed options.

The Giants are still hopeful he can find his stride offensively, although the leash is as short as it has ever been.

"We hope he starts to take off here. He hasn't to this point," Melvin added. "There's been some periods where his at-bats have been a lot better and he's got nothing to show for it, and that can weigh on you for a guy that's used to being a productive guy and getting on base and kind of doing his thing.

“It's going to be about performance here. If he starts to take off here he might see more playing time, and if not, you might see Jerar a little bit more."

