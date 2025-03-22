Giants outfielder Encarnacion fractures left hand in spring training

The Giants didn't get the news they had hoped for just days before the start of the 2025 MLB season.

San Francisco outfielder Jerar Encarnacion suffered a left hand fracture and will undergo more testing Saturday, the team announced ahead of its spring training matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Giants say Jerar Encarnacion has a fractured left hand and will get additional tests done today. Awful news for a guy who had a good spring and was headed for a lot of the DH at-bats. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) March 22, 2025

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Encarnacion sustained the injury when he jammed his left ring finger while attempting to make a diving catch during the top of the seventh inning in San Francisco's 5-4 win over the Cleveland Guardians in Scottsdale, Ariz.

He immediately exited the game and was sent for X-rays.

“It’s easier said than done playing right field here in Spring Training when you’re just coming in a game, too,” Giants manager Bob Melvin said (h/t MLB.com Maria Guardado). “He was just trying to lay out and make a good play. He just caught his fingers underneath."

No other details immediately were available and there's no timeline of his return.

The timing isn't ideal for obvious reasons, with San Francisco's season opener just five days away. But the 27-year-old also was rolling in spring training, hitting .302 (16-for-53) with two home runs, seven doubles, 14 RBI and four runs scored in 20 games played this spring.

His absence will open the door for another roster spot and the DH spot on Opening Day.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast

