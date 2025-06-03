What are Giants' expectations for Encarnacion after return to lineup?

SAN FRANCISCO -- When Jerar Encarnación was lining balls all around Scottsdale Stadium this spring, he never could have imagined his 2025 debut coming with these kinds of expectations.

Encarnación is a 27-year-old with just 58 big-league appearances and a .639 OPS over that time, but for several weeks, his activation from the injured list has been viewed by many as a potential game-changer for a lineup that's in a deep slump. That's not totally fair to Encarnación, but the bar he'll need to jump over initially to provide a spark is basically sitting on the floor.

At the time he was activated, the Giants ranked 28th in MLB in OPS at first base. They had gotten a .185 average and just four homers out of the position through 200 at-bats.

On Monday, LaMonte Wade Jr. got his 41st start at first this season, but he was removed early in the loss with a wrist contusion after getting hit by a pitch. The Giants view Wade as day-to-day, but many of those at-bats at first were about to go to Encarnación, anyway.

Even with Wade out, Encarnación's debut came in the outfield. He hit for right fielder Mike Yastrzemski with the go-ahead run on second in the sixth inning after the Padres turned to left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon, but his first at-bat of the year ended with a grounder to short. With a runner on second in the eighth, Encarnación struck out.

Through those first two at-bats, Encarnación looked like someone who could have used a few more rehab games. But in the bottom of the 10th, he hit a 101 mph liner to first off San Diego Padres closer Robert Suarez. The ball found first baseman Luis Arraez's glove, ending the game, but it was a good cut at a 102 mph sinker.

"After making a couple outs, to put together an at-bat like that against that guy -- it looked like he was more comfortable as the game went along," manager Bob Melvin said.

Even if Encarnación simply matches his modest 2024 Giants debut -- a .702 OPS and five homers in 35 appearances -- the lineup will get a much-needed boost.

"We know he can give us some power, he's got power to all fields," Melvin said. "We saw it at the end of last year. We saw it in spring training. When we were about to leave spring training, there were going to be a lot of at-bats for him. Obviously what (Wilmer Flores) has done has been off the charts and we're cognizant of that, but with the potential that he gives us and the lack of power we're getting right now, he's going to get some opportunities, and we feel good about how he can produce for us."

Encarnación had a good spring and pretty quickly became a lock for the Opening Day roster, with the initial expectation being that he would split DH at-bats with Flores, who was coming off surgery. But Encarnación ended up having his own procedure after fracturing his left hand late in camp, and late in the rehab process he felt some lingering soreness.

The Giants put Encarnación on the 60-day IL and initially hoped to get him back when eligible on May 26, but he needed a few extra days after halting his rehab assignment. He said Monday that his hand now feels normal.

Over the weekend, Encarnación returned to Triple-A Sacramento, where he was 8-for-23 with two homers and two doubles in seven rehab appearances. He primarily has been a corner outfielder as a professional, but the Giants will figure out his role as they go.

Wade has had a brutal first two months, and his slump goes back to the second half of last season. Even with four right-handers on the other side in this series, Encarnación was expected to start mixing in at first. He also will play right field against some left-handers, spelling Yastrzemski, who had a rough May at the plate.

The Giants prefer to keep Flores in his spot; he has thrived as a full-time DH and there's a fear that his body will wear down if asked to play first base too often. But they also haven't seen a whole lot of Encarnación defensively at first, and it's possible that over time it becomes clear that he's better suited to DH, with Flores at first.

For now, the focus is on the bat, and there's a lot of potential there. The overall numbers don't jump off the page, but Encarnación would have been among the league leaders in expected batting average, hard-hit percentage, bat speed and other advanced metrics last season had he gotten enough plate appearances to qualify.

Among players with at least 50 balls in play last season, Encarnación ranked fourth in average exit velocity, behind Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani and Oneil Cruz, and one spot ahead of Giancarlo Stanton. The Giants need more of that. They need more of anything resembling offensive production, really, and they're hopeful that Encarnación can at least nudge them in the right direction.

On Monday afternoon, as he prepared for his first game of the year, Encarnación said he was simply happy to be healthy and back with his teammates. If there is pressure to help pull the lineup out of this rut, he's not feeling it.

"Not at all," he said. "I'm just going to do what I'm able to do and try to contribute to the team. Whatever happens is in God's hands."

