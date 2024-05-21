What Ramos learned from Giants ‘legend' Sandoval this spring

When Giants legend Pablo Sandoval was invited to spring training earlier this year, plenty of younger players made sure to soak up as much wisdom as possible, including outfielder Heliot Ramos.

Speaking Tuesday on KNBR's “Murph & Markus" show, Ramos explained what he had learned from Sandoval during their time together at spring training.

“You know that Pablo is a legend,” Ramos said. “He’s a great baseball player, World Series MVP. So, he always talked to us about how positive he always stayed, [because] he’s a very positive person no matter how bad things are going. He was always positive, he was always telling us to take advantage of the opportunity and make the most of it.”

Sandoval was a critical component of San Francisco’s three World Series titles from 2010-2014, and his hitting ability during clutch moments has become the stuff of legend. While Sandoval ultimately did not make the Giants roster, the likes of Ramos and other Giants youngsters still felt his impact.

Ramos, in particular, has taken Sandoval’s comments to heart as he navigated the ups and downs of professional baseball before his call-up to the major leagues earlier this year. Since then, Ramos has been a revelation on offense and defense as San Francisco has won six of their last eight games to rise into wild-card contention.

