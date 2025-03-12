Giants notes: Could slight role change be coming for Ramos?

SCOTTSDALE -- Giants manager Bob Melvin made some waves last month -- especially in South Korea -- when he announced that Jung Hoo Lee likely would hit third instead of leadoff. That moved LaMonte Wade Jr. back to the leadoff spot for the most part, but he's not the only one getting a look there.

Heliot Ramos hit leadoff against Athletics lefty Jeffrey Springs on Tuesday night, and Melvin was intrigued by the way it looked. He noted after the exhibition game that Ramos' splits last year were "pretty significant."

"It's just trying to maximize his at-bats against lefties," he said. "We'll see where it goes, but right now I like it."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

During a breakout 2024 MLB season, Ramos essentially turned into Aaron Judge against lefties. Judge, in fact, was the only big leaguer with a higher OPS against them than Ramos' 1.189. Ramos led the big leagues with a .750 slugging percentage against left-handed pitching, finishing right ahead of Judge, Jose Ramirez, Ketel Marte and Yordan Alvarez. That's company the Giants aren't ignoring.

Ramos said he liked hitting leadoff Tuesday, although for now his focus mostly is on making up for at-bats he lost to a mild oblique strain earlier in camp. He's also working to close the gap against right-handers, who held him to a .673 OPS. Ramos said he's working closely with Matt Williams and Pat Burrell on finding a more consistent approach.

"I just have to switch the mindset and be more aggressive," against right-handed pitching, Ramos said.

Still Cruising

The Giants weren't quite sure what to expect from Justin Verlander this spring. So far, it's been nothing but smooth sailing.

Justin Verlander threw five innings of one-run baseball to continue his strong spring 💪pic.twitter.com/EEVUkySbQC — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) March 12, 2025

Verlander allowed one run in five innings on Tuesday and struck out four. His fastball sat in the 94-96 mph range all evening.

"It's great. It's really similar to the look he has had for a long time," Melvin said. "He's not throwing 100, but his breaking balls are sharp, he's got a changeup, he's got a curveball, he's got different pitches -- he looks like the guy that we've seen before in the past."

Verlander said his body continues to feel good, and he's doing his best not to get frustrated by the thin air in Arizona. His slider still isn't where he wants it to be, but he laughed and noted that "everyone says don't freak out about the slider here."

Verlander remains on track to start the second game of the 2025 season and then take the ball in the home opener on April 4. The Giants were cautiously optimistic early in camp, but they're about ready to throw caution out the window.

"Right now it looks like a really good [addition] for us," Melvin said.

They're Going Streaking

With the rain starting to fall in Scottsdale, Max Stassi launched a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth that held up. The Giants won 5-3, improving to 12-3-3 in Cactus League play. It's spring training, of course, and none of this ultimately counts, but ...

"It's better than losing," Melvin said, smiling.

The Giants reclaimed the lead for good on Max Stassi's pinch-hit homer 💥 pic.twitter.com/W7es0RIblJ — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) March 12, 2025

The Giants entered the day with the best winning percentage across Arizona and Florida. They lead the Cactus League in home runs and also in ERA.

Perhaps most important of all, they're undefeated at Scottsdale Stadium this spring, having won seven games and tied two. For an organization that desperately needs to reconnect with fans, that's certainly helpful.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast