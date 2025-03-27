Giants left fielder Heliot Ramos started the 2025 MLB season with a bang.

The 25-year-old crushed San Francisco's first homer of the year -- a two-run shot -- in the top of the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday at Great American Ballpark.

Ramos gets the Giants on the board with the first homer of the season 💪 pic.twitter.com/9YDrx9AlQ4 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) March 27, 2025

Ramos earned the long ball, which came on the 11th pitch of the at-bat against Reds starter Hunter Greene. The homer run cut Cincinnati's lead to 3-2.

The 2024 NL All-Star finished with 22 homers last season, second most on the Giants, and he picked up right where he left off.

The 2017 first-round draft pick hit fifth in the Giants' Opening Day lineup and extended San Francisco's historic streak of having a different player start the opener in left field.

The Giants expect big things from Ramos in his second full MLB season, and so far, he's delivering.

