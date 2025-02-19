Melvin outlines Giants' expectations for Ramos after breakout season

After a successful campaign from Heliot Ramos last year, Giants manager Bob Melvin expects the young outfielder to keep growing during the 2025 MLB season.

Ramos went from an early camp cut in 2024 to first-time MLB All-Star later that season, providing a spark for San Francisco's lineup and proving he belongs in the big leagues. On the second full day of spring training in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Tuesday, Melvin explained how different things are for Ramos now.

"Moving along," Melvin told reporters of his 2025 expectations for Ramos. "The guy was an All-Star last year, so he's in a much different place than he was the year before. He was one of the first cuts the year before, went down, and the hard part about that is keeping your your wits about you, and not trying to get too down, because you're one of the first send downs.

"[He] went down there and had a fantastic early part of the season, made his way here, and then hit the ground running. Next thing you know, he's an All-Star. So [it's] just about settling in sometimes. The sophomore year is a little different, and how they pitch you. I think he went through that at the end of last year to have to make some adjustments, but it's just trying to continually get better.

"But he's in a completely different place this spring."

A much different place, indeed. Despite posting a .695 OPS after the All-Star break last season, Ramos still finished with a .792 OPS and 22 homers following a slow September. He became the Giants' first homegrown player since Chili Davis in 1986 to make the All-Star Game last season, seven years after San Francisco drafted him at just 17 years old, and even became the first right-handed hitter to drive a Splash Hit into McCovey Cove.

Ramos now enters 2025 as a lock for the heart of the Giants' lineup and likely will be their Opening Day left fielder -- marking San Francisco's 19th consecutive season starting a different player there. The hope is that Ramos will continue to occupy that position for years to come as a homegrown success story.

