Johnson reveals Posey received three-year Giants contract

The Giants locked down one of the franchise's most impactful players to a new contract.

After firing Farhan Zaidi and hiring Buster Posey as the new president of baseball operations on Monday, Giants chairman Greg Johnson revealed the status of Posey's contract at a press conference on Tuesday at Oracle Park.

"One, I'm not sure transparency is required for discussing contracts anyway because I think they get in the way of running a team during the year and a lot of questions come up that are very disruptive," Johnson said on behalf of Posey when the San Francisco Chronicle's John Shea asked Posey about the nature of his contract.

"Buster does have a three-year deal with no contingencies or anything but my view, and I've had this debate and discussion is whether any contracts -- whether it's your manager or head of baseball -- should be public because I think it doesn't serve the team very well to raise questions during the year. So that's something we would consider, but as far as the transparency goes we were as transparent as we needed to be on that."

The status of Zaidi and manager Bob Melvin's contracts previously came into question when Shea reported on Sept. 10 that both were under contract through the 2025 MLB season with the equivalent of club options for 2026 after both initially were believed to be under contract fully through 2026.

The news caught many by surprise, which prompted Zaidi to clarify his and Melvin's contract statuses in a radio interview on Sept. 13, essentially confirming the Chronicle's reporting.

Barring any changes, it now appears Melvin will remain under contract through the 2025 season with the club option for 2026 while his new boss, Posey, will be under contract through 2027.

