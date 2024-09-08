What we learned as McCray crushes two homers in Giants' win

BOX SCORE

SAN DIEGO -- As much as they hate that it's gotten to this point, the Giants will try to play spoiler the rest of the way as they match up with teams fighting for playoff positioning.

But they're also trying to prepare for 2025, and in that respect, Saturday's 6-3 win over the San Diego Padres provided some interesting data points. Rookie outfielder Grant McCray provided all of the offense and the bullpen dominated late as the Giants won for just the second time in their last seven games.

McCray hit a loud three-run homer in the second and then added an even louder two-run shot in the ninth to continue his late-season push. Logan Webb carried the lead to the bullpen, which had a different look against one of the league's hottest lineups. Tyler Rogers pitched the seventh. Camilo Doval came on for the eighth, and he looked as good as he has all year.

Doval struck out Manny Machado and David Peralta in a dominant inning that included six swinging strikes, five of which came on his slider. Ryan Walker closed San Diego out for his sixth save. There's a lot that can happen between now and next February, but the Giants will be in a lot better shape if that's the Doval who shows up to camp.

That's the best Camilo Doval has looked in a long, long time. He got six swinging strikes in the eighth, including five on his slider: pic.twitter.com/v6n0KFEZh4 — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) September 8, 2024

Here are the takeaways from the Giants' win on Saturday night:

Making A Statement

It's Audition Season, and McCray is making a hell of a statement with an everyday shot in center field. His homers gave him five in 19 games since his promotion from Triple-A, and the last three have been absolute no-doubters to right. McCray is just the second Giant to record at least four homers and three steals in his first 19 career games, joining Randy Kutcher, who did it in 1986.

Grant McCray goes 417 to right to give the Giants the lead 💪 pic.twitter.com/bHtqPsLZY2 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) September 8, 2024

Grant McCray does it AGAIN 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0cGjuoJOSa — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) September 8, 2024

The Giants will have Jung Hoo Lee back from a shoulder injury next spring and he'll be their center fielder, but McCray has put himself in the conversation heading into a winter that promises to bring more change. Michael Conforto is a free agent and Mike Yastrzemski is headed for arbitration; it's possible he could be non-tendered if the Giants decide to go much younger at the position.

An outfield of Heliot Ramos in left, Lee in center and McCray in right would be excellent defensively. McCray also could be an intriguing fourth outfielder option if the Giants make other moves this offseason or bring back Yastrzemski, who should be announced as a Gold Glove finalist in a few weeks.

Bend But Don't Break

Webb gave up 10 hits to the Padres for the second time this season, but a couple of big double plays limited the damage. Webb ended up going six and allowing three earned runs.

The first four Padres reached, but Webb got Xander Bogaerts to hit into a double play and then ended the inning with a flyball. He got another double play in the third, and took advantage when the Padres made an interesting decision in the sixth.

An inning earlier, light-hitting shortstop Mason McCoy had bunted Tyler Wade over, which led to a run when Luis Arraez hit his third single. McCoy came up with two on and one out in the sixth but didn't try to again set the table for Arraez, instead bouncing a sinker right back to Webb, who started an inning-ending double play.

Seventy Club

Rogers pitched the seventh and became the second big leaguer this season to reach 70 appearances, joining Houston's Bryan Abreu. Rogers had a 1-2-3 inning, setting the top of the order down.

Rogers has a chance to become the first Giant since Scott Eyre (86 appearances in 2005) to lead MLB. He might have to fight off a teammate, though. Walker is one behind him at 69 appearances.

